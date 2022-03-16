‘Lab Report: Manolo Blahnik says Birkenstocks can be glam, too

Question: Do you think Carrie Bradshaw would’ve said yes if Mr. Big (RIP) proposed with these Birkenstock Manolos? Food for thought. I’m leaning towards an emphatic “No”.

Much like hungry YouTubers of mid-2010’s yore, Birkenstock is pretty prolific for collabs. Before this Manolo Blahnik link-up, there was Dior. There was Stüssy. There was Proenza Schouler, Rick Owens, Valentino Garavani — the storied list goes on. But this one feels different. Unlike the Jil Sanders and Faye Toogoods, where a collaboration with Birkenstock feels symbiotic and intellectually Man Repeller-y, the same cannot be said for Manolo Blahnik, synonymous with footwear that leans a little more towards the “occasion” end of the formality spectrum than “errands”.

But, it seems, this collaboration is a matter of heart.

“Birkenstocks have been in my wardrobe since the very beginning (of time!),” said Blahnik, about the collection. “I have loved and worn mine for many years. I am thrilled that we have been able to collaborate, fusing the Manolo Blahnik aesthetic with the everyday comfort of Birkenstocks is simply wonderful.”

Manolo Hangisi, But Make It Wearable:

And just like that, the two Birkenstock silhouettes given the Carrie Bradshaw treatment are the double-strapped Arizona and the closed-toe Boston clog. Both shoe comes in jewel-toned velvets and black leather, with Manolo Blahnik’s signature crystal-embellished buckle — which always makes a shiny appearance on the toe of the brand’s cult-favourite Hangisi courts — finding a new home sidled alongside each collaboration sandal.

Quick, pick your favourite prior to the collection’s release on 24 March before the shimmer gets snapped up.

The “Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock” collection is priced at US$750 to US$810 (approx. HK$5,868 to HK$6,337) and will be available from 24 March exclusively at Manolo Blahnik locations, manoloblahnik.com, 1774.com and select retailers worldwide.

Images courtesy of Manolo Blahnik, Birkenstock and photographer Stefan Sieler