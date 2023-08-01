Mark Gonzales installs car wash-inspired pop-up in Seoul

An exciting new pop-up has appeared in Seoul’s industrial Seongdong-gu district courtesy of renowned artist and professional street skateboarder Mark Gonzales.

The space takes on automotive themes with the exterior facade enveloped in large-scale wrapping, similar to that for cars, and the entrance shuttered with see-through vinyl curtains which reveal car wash-inspired interiors. Gonzales’ signature yellow hues extend from the exteriors to the first floor, which scatters apparel racks amongst large car wash turnstiles and dynamic ceiling graphics.

More merch, including skateboards and wearables, can be found on the second floor, which is centered around a ramp painted with road decals. Auxiliary details include street signs and exhaust pipe supports for the display counter.

“The staff tried to depict everyday spaces such as game arcades, small markets, auto repair shops, and public saunas by incorporating each brand’s identity in a witty manner,” writes NiiiZ Design LAB which was tasked with the project.

(Photos via NiiiZ Design LAB)