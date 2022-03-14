‘Lab Report: MARNI scribbles a colourful picture on these VEJA sneakers

facebook
14 Mar 2022 12:58 PM

Joey Wong
Editor
This season, MARNI turns VEJA sneakers into their own personal canvas. Or, the margins of a college-lined notebook. Whichever one is more conducive for daydream-fuelled doodles.

VEJA is known for many good things.

You might know them as the Megan Markle sneaker. You might know them for their fastidious commitment to sustainability, down to the very material they use (all fair trade). You might know them for their signature “V” logo, rising from the brand’s midsole like fingers lifted in victory. But you wouldn’t know the brand for bright, bold colourways and designs that, perhaps, lean a little more towards “Wear Right Now” than “Wear Forever”. Here’s where MARNI comes in.

MARNI, despite having switched hands in 2016 from the vision of founder Consuelo Castiglioni to the creative direction of Francesco Risso today, insists on eccentricity. It’s a brand dead-set on the presence of colour, of pattern and of designs just a touch nudged off-kilter.

Together, the first release of the collaboration looks almost exactly like someone’s gone marker-happy on box-fresh VEJAs, with sectioned-off colours brush-stroked just a touch outside of all discernible lines on the sneaker brand’s signature V-10s and fresh-drop V-15 high-tops.

VEJA Sneakers, Straight-Laced No More:

The VEJA x MARNI V-15s are marked off with black, blue, mustard yellow and salmony-pink colours that come reflected on shoelaces scribbled through with the same palette. Though, a pair of plain white laces also comes included, just in case you’re not feeling particularly matchy-matchy. You can always scribble your own doodles and doodle your own scribbles on said white laces, too; you never know when inspiration will hit.

veja marni v-15 high top sneakers with a scribble motif

Alternatively, the V-10 low-tops subscribe to a thematic palette of bright reds and pinks and dark maroons.

Don’t let the colours distract, though, for as with all VEJA sneakers, this collaboration pair continues to be sustainably-made with leathers sourced in Uruguayan farms and tanned in Brazil at a Gold-certified tannery by the Leather Working Group, with soles composed of 31% Amazonian rubber, 22% rice waste and 12% recycled rubber. And, like all masterpieces rendered by hand — yes, the sneakers are all hand-assembled — there are slight variations that exist, to really underscore the originality of the design. (Here, it means the pairs’ right shoe looks a little different from the left.)

Because goody-two sneakers can also have a little fun, too.

veja marni sneakers in red, pink and maroon low-top v-10

Images courtesy of Marni, Veja and photographer Patrick Welde

Joey Wong
Editor
Retired Tumblr girl Joey has written her way through fashion trends, youth culture and luxury retail in New York and Hong Kong. Beyond internet adventures tracking down the perfect vintage find, you can probably catch her tufting rugs, swigging back Bloody Marys — her third, probably — and making fastidious spreadsheets about her Animal Crossing island.
