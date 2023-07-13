facebook
‘Lab Report: Moncler x Salehe Bembury celebrates human and nature
13 Jul 2023 08:00 AM

‘Lab Report: Moncler x Salehe Bembury celebrates human and nature

Charmaine Ng
Editor

The Moncler x Salehe Bembury collection showcases a deep appreciation for nature and the elements that come with it.

Moncler has teamed up with sneaker designer Salehe Bembury to drop a redefined outdoor collection that explores palette, shape and utility.

Inspired by an archive Moncler mountaineering line from the late 1950s, the Moncler x Salehe Bembury collab draws on the brand’s original design codes, reinterpreted through Bembury’s creative language. As an avid hiker, the designer has come up with a nature-inspired palette featuring burnt oranges, sunset corals, moss greens and muted browns, as if plucked fresh from the trail.

Marking his entry into outdoor gear, Bembury invites the community to explore the freedom of nature through collarless puffer jackets with utility pockets, teddy fleeces, leggings, caps and beanies. The designer’s signature ‘grain’ thumbprint merges with Moncler’s iconic quilting on a range of padded outerwear, vests and lighter layers.

As for footwear, Moncler’s signature Trailgrip sneaker is redesigned with the same ‘grain’ thumbprint quilting in organic green, orange and pastel taupe hues.

Shot by Hala Mahe and photographed by Lauren Kim, the accompanying campaign captures a group of hikers on a California-inspired forest trail. As they commune with the elements, there appears to be utopian harmony between people, style, music and the world outdoors — the very theme of the Moncler x Salehe Bembury collab.

The Moncler x Salehe Bembury collection is available on Moncler’s official website and at selected retail stores from 14 July.

