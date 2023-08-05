The 7 most expensive handbags of all time

Enter the realm of opulence and prestige with the seven most expensive handbags in existence, from Hermès to Mouawad.

Each of these expensive bags bears the artisan’s touch, making it a true collector’s item, and appreciating in value over time. Among these luxurious masterpieces, Hermès reigns supreme in terms of price tag, renowned for its unique leather and meticulously handcrafted quality. Most of these are auctioned or commissioned with only limited numbers produced, so expect some unfamiliar models not found in any stores. Discover the allure of wearable art and indulge in the epitome of luxury fashion with these seven most expensive handbags of all time.

7 Most Expensive Handbags of All Time

Hermès Himalaya Birkin

Hermès’ two most well-known bags, the Birkin and Kelly, have a long history being auctioned off at Christie’s, but the handbag that broke the record as the most expensive handbag in an European auction at the time was a 2010 Matte Himalaya Niloticus Crocodile Diamond Birkin 35 with 18k white gold and diamond hardware. It was sold in 2014. The highlight is the crocodile-crafted skin that was dyed to resemble the snow-covered Himalaya peaks.

Price: £293,000 (approx. $378,000)

Hermès Himalaya Retourné Kelly

The record was once again broken by the Hermès Himalaya Crocodile Retourné Kelly sold at Christie’s in 2021. The piece was adorned with 18k gold and diamond hardware, with a similar crocodile material and Himalayan gradient.

Price: $513,200

Hermès Ginza Tanaka Birkin

In 2015, Hermès collaborated with Japanese jeweller Ginza Tanaka and came up with a dazzling platinum Birkin. Embellished with over 2,000 diamonds and an 8 karat diamond in the centre, the versatile bag can be converted into a necklace and a brooch.

Price: $1.9 million

Hermès Kelly Rose Gold

Hermès Jewellery Creative Director Pierre Hardy took almost two years to craft the extraordinary Kelly Rose Gold. The bag is actually made out of rose gold and 1600 diamonds altogether to imitate the look of leather. With only 12 pieces available, the pure gold bag is definitely living up to its price.

Price: $2 million

Hermès Chaine d’Ancre by Pierre Hardy

Pierre Hardy poured his heart and soul into the creation of this bag for over two years. It has 11,000 diamond-encrusted chain links and was launched in 2012 as part of the Haute Bijouterie collection.

Price: $2 million

Mouawad 1001 Nights Diamond Purse

This adorable heart-shaped handbag was once the world’s most valuable handbag, according to the Guinness World Record in 2010. Designed by jeweller Robert Mouawad, the purse is covered in 18k gold and 4,517 diamonds and took 10 craftsmen to complete it in 8,800 hours.

Price: $3.6 million

Debbie Wingham’s Upcycled Easter Egg Purse

The queen of the world’s most expensive bags, Debbie Wingham was commissioned by an American client to create a one-of-a-kind Easter egg purse. Using jewels and scarves given as supplies, the haute couturier created the most expensive handbag in the world in 2019.

Price: $6.7 million

