8 most expensive Hermès Birkin Bags of all time

In the realm of expensive accessories, the Hermès Birkin bag has reigned supreme for as long as we can remember. Inspired by English singer and actor Jane Birkin, who recently passed away, the coveted handbag has become an obsession in itself for many, who dedicate time and (lots of) money into attaining some of the rarest iterations ever created. Little surprise then, that these are also some of the most expensive Birkin bags out there.

Born out of a chance meeting, the Birkin is one of the many handbags with an interesting story. It was in 1984 that Jane Birkin, then a new mother, was seated next to Jean-Louis Dumas, executive chairman of Hermès (1978-2006), on a flight. While boarding an Air France flight, Birkin spilt her belongings from the straw tote she was carrying. She complained about not being able to find a boho-styled leather bag of her liking that could accommodate everything.

A conversation began between the two and Dumas started sketching a design on the flight’s air sickness paper bag. Little did the world know that up in the air, an irreplaceable chapter of fashion was being penned.

The revered French brand’s craftsmanship, coupled with the allure of the iconic star and a new boho-yet-structured design, made the Birkin an instant style statement, not to mention one of the most iconic bags ever made. Transcending time and generation, the Birkin bag has undergone multiple metamorphoses. However, its signature double rolled-up top handles, a flat top, a touret, a clochette, and four clou feet have remained unaltered. In this article, we look at the most expensive Birkin bags ever sold at an auction.

Here are some of the most expensive Birkin bags of all time

Metallic Birkin

Price: USD 136,490

Materials used: Chèvre Goat Leather

First released in 2005, the limited-edition Hermès Metallic Birkin bag is a stunning and modern luxury accessory. Available in both bronze and silver shades, it is a relatively smaller handbag — 25 cm at the base.

While the silver Metallic Birkin has a palladium hardware finish, the bronze version is accented by gold. Taking cues from Leïla Menchari’s window display designs at the Hermès Rue de Faubourg Saint-Honoré storefront, this metallic handbag is contemporary, stylish and edgy. In order to achieve the perfect metallic finish, craftsmen are required to add so much metal pigmentation that the leather changes its texture completely.

In 2021, Sotheby’s sold a 2004 Metallic Silver Chèvre Birkin 25 for a record-breaking USD 126,000 at a New York handbags and accessories auction. However, shortly after, in 2022, the auction house sold another silver Metallic Birkin, the third Metallic Birkin to go under the hammer, that dethroned it.

The Ombré Birkin

Price: USD 137,500

Materials used: Varanus Salvator lizard with palladium hardware

An expensive Birkin bag is characterised by exotic leather and high-quality hardware that are married to form a timeless designer silhouette. That is why the ombré Birkin, made of lizard skin, is such a rare and expensive find.

The skin of the body has some outstanding symmetrical patterns that instantly catch attention. Finished with typical Hermès palladium hardware, the ombré Birkin bag bears the distinctive lock and clochette. Owing to the rarity and small size of the lizard skin, this accessory usually comes in small sizes, measuring about 25 cm in width, and is extremely difficult to procure.

In 2020, Sotheby’s sold a lizard skin ombré Birkin for a whopping USD 137,500 at a New York auction. Before this, in 2017, a similar lizard skin ombré Birkin was sold for USD 120,300.

Exceptional Collection Shiny Rouge H Birkin

Price: USD 203,150

Materials used: Porosus crocodile skin, white gold, diamond

When Heritage Auctions sold this regal red bag in 2011, it created a world record for the most expensive Birkin bag ever sold. The materials used and the brand value justify the exorbitant price.

The Birkin is officially described as, “Hermes Exceptional Collection Shiny Rouge H Porosus Crocodile 30cm Birkin Bag with Solid 18K White Gold & Diamond Hardware.” Crafted out of red-dyed crocodile skin, it has a white gold clasp and lock, studded with diamonds.

While there are many other iconic and expensive Birkin bags, which have broken this record in the subsequent years, this red statement piece remains a stellar showstopper.

Fuchsia Crocodile Diamond Birkin

Price: USD 222,000

Materials used: Crocodile skin, white gold, diamond

In 2015, Christie’s set a massive record when a bright fuchsia Birkin bag was sold for a staggering six-figure amount. Adorned with 18-carat white gold hardware and studded with diamonds, the expensive Birkin went under the hammer for HKD 1,720,000 at a Hong Kong auction.

With this, the bag dethroned the red crocodile skin Birkin as the most expensive Birkin sold. At that time, the Fuchsia Birkin also surpassed the value of one of Elizabeth Taylor’s rare gold and diamond bags, which sold for USD 218,000 the same year, to become the most expensive bag sold at an auction.

Birkin Sac Faubourg

Price: USD 322,340

Materials used: Alligator skin

One of the most stylish bags, the Sac Faubourg is a rare limited edition Birkin. It was released in 2019 and the store-front design is a nod to the facade of the Hermès store, located at Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré in Paris, France. CEO Charles-Émile Hermès shifted the brand’s flagship store to this street in the 1880s and since then, it continues to reside here.

The Sac Faubourg features three windows with orange awnings, matte alligator skin top flaps, alligator skin handles, a cadena lock and a shopping bag clochette. The bag is rather small, just 20 cm in size, and comes in several colours — dark brown, navy blue, black and white. They usually retail for around USD 200,000 to USD 300,000.

In 2022, Christie’s sold an expensive Birkin Sac Faubourg for HKD 2,520,000 (over USD 322,340). The coveted collector’s item was a ‘Rare, Matte Béton Alligator, White Togo, Swift & Sombrero, Orange H & Craie Swift & Bleu Brume Chèvre Leather Faubourg Sellier Birkin 20 With Palladium Hardware.’

It was expected to garner between HKD 1,400,000 and 2,200,000 (USD 180,000 – 280,000), but the rare colour scheme and allure of such an exquisite accessory surged the price.

Himalaya Birkin

Price: USD 400,000 – USD 450,000

Materials used: Niloticus crocodile, white gold, diamond

Made from exotic Nile crocodile skin that is hand dyed, this bag is a stunning luxury piece. Add to it diamonds and white gold, and the final product takes the opulence notches higher. The Himalaya Birkin is dyed in a white-silver gradient, evoking the snow-capped peaks of the towering Asian range.

Such a colour scheme perfectly complements the 18-carat white gold hardware and the diamond-encrusted buckles. The Cadena lock itself boasts 68.4 g of 18-carat white gold and nearly 40 round brilliant diamonds weighing almost 1.64 carats. Besides these, the entire bag silhouette has over 200 diamonds totalling around 8.2 carats. The precious embellishments and snowy colourway make it a rare find.

In 2017, Christie’s sold a diamond Hermès Himalaya Birkin for HKD 2,940,000 (USD 380,000 approximately). The bag was sold at the auction house’s 30th anniversary Hong Kong sale and became the world’s most expensive bag to go under the hammer. In another instance, Sotheby’s sold a Himalaya Birkin 30 for USD 450,000 in 2022. Although the expected retail price was around USD 300,000, the rare skin and precious gems upped the price.

A true fit for a millionaire, the Himalaya Birkin 30 has been sported by Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Hermès Birkin by Ginza Tanaka

Price: USD 1.4 to 1.9 million

Materials used: Platinum and white diamond

This bejewelled bag is an example of the opulence that acclaimed Japanese jeweller Ginza Tanaka embodies and the high fashion that Hermès is synonymous with. Reportedly, only one such bag was made, hence making it a rare collector’s item.

What justifies the hefty price of this Jane Birkin-inspired bag are the extravagant materials used. Crafted out of platinum, it flaunts 2182 diamonds. An eight-carat diamond makes for a dazzling centrepiece that can be removed and worn as a brooch. The chain is also detachable and can work as a necklace or bracelet.

The Sac Bijou Birkin

Price: USD 2 million

Materials used: Rose gold and white diamonds

The French maison’s 2012 lineup saw some incredible handbag-inspired jewellery pieces from its Haute Bijouterie Collection. Designed by Pierre Hardy, director of Hermès’ fine jewellery segment, this limited-edition expensive Birkin bag was actually intended to be worn as a bracelet.

The magnificent body is made of rose gold studded with 2,712 diamonds. Despite its small size, the bracelet charm is a fully functional bag and flaunts every detail of a full-sized Birkin. While the top flap is textured like crocodile skin, the rolled top handles, touret, iconic cadena lock and clochette are all adorned with diamonds, which reportedly have a combined weight of around 89.22 carats.

Initially, only three Sac Bijou Birkin bags were made. However, according to Sotheby’s, it was re-released in 2019, with black garnets and spinels to give a contemporary edgier look to the ornate diamond one.

(Hero and featured image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

This article first appeared here.