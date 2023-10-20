The most expensive lingerie and innerwear ever made 

Ever wondered why anyone would drop a fortune on undergarments? Well, it’s a question that’s left the thrifty scratching their heads, since such wardrobe staples are typically chosen for their functionality and affordability. After all, beyond the bedroom, it’s not like anyone else will get to see them. Is the world’s most expensive lingerie the key to everlasting comfort, a declaration of opulence, or perhaps a mystical talisman warding off laundry day disasters?

Frankly, a few of these extravagant items might offer more discomfort than cosiness, thanks to their unusual fabrics such as gemstones, sequins and corduroy — which work fine for regular clothes but might be potentially itchy or too warm for underwear. But while we’re baffled, there are actually people out there rocking lingerie worth more than our annual salary. Today, join us as we take a look at some of the world’s most expensive lingerie and innerwear ever crafted.

If you’re ready to splurge on the fanciest underthings as, well, private investments, our list of the world’s most expensive lingerie features true bedazzled beauties adorned with the likes of gold, diamonds and pearls. Let’s look at the most recent addition to the scene, shall we? Earlier at Paris Fashion Week, Italian fashion brand Miu Miu unveiled a line of OTT underwear that took the internet by storm and sparked a meme fest on social media.

Modelled by The Crown star Emma Corrin, the woollen knickers are part of Miu Miu’s Autumn/Winter ‘23 collection and are adorned with shimmering sequins, to put it mildly. The brand also offers a corduroy version, which, let’s be honest, appears equally impractical for innerwear. Nonetheless, if you’re a daring fashion enthusiast, you might be tempted to embrace the audacious “no-pants look,” just like numerous Hollywood stars have boldly chosen to do recently.

This audacious fashion statement left an indelible mark, redefining style norms. But it wasn’t just the boldness of the item that made headlines; it was Miu Miu’s decision to price these statement undergarments at a jaw-dropping USD 5,600. (What??!!)

Now we’re not saying you need to mortgage your house for them, but these lingerie pieces are like couture gowns for your underwear drawer — delicate, exquisite, and strikingly over the top. Whether you’re a fashionista or just appreciate the finer (and pricier) things in life, prepare to be intrigued by some of the world’s most expensive lingerie and inner wear ever. This journey is about to get real bougie.

13 most expensive lingerie and innerwear ever made

Susan Rosen Diamond Bikini

Price: USD 30 million

Bikinis are meant for the beach, right? Well, not always. In 2012, Susan Rosen took swimwear to the next level when she unleashed the Susan Rosen Diamond Bikini, as showcased by the radiant Molly Sims. This wasn’t just any two-piece; it was an assemblage of over 150 carats of D flawless diamonds, set meticulously in platinum. The result? A bikini that could make even the most luxurious beachfront resort seem mundane. With a staggering price tag of USD 30 million, it’s no surprise that this bikini earned a coveted spot in the Guinness World Records.

While half the list of the world’s most expensive bikinis might include Victoria’s Secret creations, this diamond-studded spectacle claims the top spot. It’s a fashion statement that defies all logic, making us wonder who would spend that kind of cash just to dazzle on the shoreline.

Gisele Bündchen’s Red Hot Fantasy Bikini

Price: USD 15 million

When it comes to lingerie, Gisele Bündchen didn’t just turn heads; she made history! Bündchen’s ruby- and diamond-encrusted undergarments from the 2000 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, valued at a staggering USD 15 million, take the crown as one of the most expensive lingerie sets ever created. It’s a gem-studded spectacle that redefines the term “underwear.”

Now, let’s address the elephant in the room – those panty lines must be a real challenge when your underwear is decked out in rubies! But when you’re setting records and turning lingerie into art, a little discomfort is a small price to pay. Victoria’s Secret knew they had a winner, so they didn’t stop at the bra; they threw in a matching panty adorned with diamonds and rubies, making it a duo that could rival any treasure chest. And if you’re wondering just how luxurious this set truly is, consider this: it also earned a place in the Guinness World Records as the most expensive item of lingerie ever created, featuring a mind-boggling 1,300 precious stones, including a dazzling 300 carats worth of Thai rubies and diamonds.

Heidi Klum’s The Heavenly Star Bra

Price: USD 12.5 million

When it comes to bling on the runway, nobody does it quite like Victoria’s Secret. If you were one of the lucky souls to catch the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, you’re bound to have etched in your memory the dazzling Fantasy Bra that graced the catwalk. And in the glittering galaxy of Fantasy Bras, one particular celestial creation stands out: the Heavenly Star Bra, worn by none other than supermodel Heidi Klum during the brand’s first televised fashion show in 2001.

This diamond-encrusted wonder, designed by Lebanese jeweller Mouawad, was the star of the show, boasting a staggering price tag of USD 12.5 million — one of the more startling features on the world’s most expensive lingerie list.

Picture this: 1,200 pink sapphires and a jaw-dropping 90-carat emerald-cut diamond adorning the Heavenly Star Bra and its matching underwear. It’s a bra fit for an angel – quite literally! Now, some might say it looks a tad snug, but hey, when your bra is made of diamonds, going up a cup size comes at a premium. Heidi Klum wore it with grace, and this bra remains an iconic gem in the glittering annals of fashion history.

Tyra’s Bank’s Heavenly 70 Fantasy Bra

Price: USD 10 million

Yes, we have yet another gem from Victoria’s Secret. In 2004, Victoria’s Secret decided to skip the annual fashion show and embark on the “Angels Across America Tour,” a cross-country extravaganza featuring some of the most iconic supermodels in the world. Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Gisele Bündchen, Heidi Klum, and Tyra Banks teamed up for a nationwide spectacle. And speaking of spectacles, that year Tyra Banks had the distinct honour of donning the Heavenly 70 Fantasy Bra, a lingerie marvel valued at an eye-popping USD 10 million.

But wait, there’s more sparkle to this story! Banks’ second Fantasy Bra eclipsed its predecessor by more than triple the price, all thanks to its dazzling 70-carat pear-shaped diamond centrepiece. This glamorous undergarment was truly a work of art, adorned with a staggering 2,900 smaller stones set in white gold boning. The Heavenly 70 Fantasy Bra was not just lingerie; it was a testament to the power of bling, reminding us all that when it comes to diamonds, Tyra Banks knows how to shine – even if it’s underneath a runway-ready ensemble!

Anamika Khanna’s ORRA Diamond Bustier

Price: USD 1.3 million

Move over, Victoria’s Secret, because India has also firmly planted itself on the map of extravagance with Anamika Khanna’s jaw-dropping creation — the ORRA Diamond Bustier, worth a cool USD 1.3 million. Collaborating with ORRA jewellery, this masterpiece of lingerie boasts over 500 carats of diamonds, making it the stuff of dreams for every diamond lover out there. Here’s the astounding part: it demanded an extensive six-month journey of meticulous craftsmanship to breathe life into this jewel.

Mind you; this bikini top was no ordinary piece. Handcrafted to perfection, it sparkled with the brilliance of Belgian diamonds, proving that when it comes to luxury lingerie, the sky’s the limit. To add a cherry on top of this diamond-encrusted cake, Bollywood sensation Malaika Arora Khan had the honour of wearing this glittering work of art. It’s safe to say that Anamika Khanna’s ORRA Diamond Bustier has not only redefined Indian opulence but has also made a dazzling statement on the global stage.

Uwe Koetter Chastity Belt

Price: USD 20,000

In the realm of unconventional luxury, jeweller Uwe Koetter made quite a statement in 2002 when he crafted a chastity belt for a discreet client, a banker from Britain. Uwe transformed a commonplace item into a luxury piece by crafting a belt featuring gold, pearls, and diamonds, all for the princely sum of USD 20,000.

Now, let’s take a moment to appreciate the historical backdrop here — chastity belts, often associated with the Renaissance, were designed to keep one’s intimate treasures safely under lock and key. The original iron contraptions had their issues, though, as improper padding could lead to lead poisoning or worse. Ouch, indeed! So, the decision to create a modern, extravagant version of this historical relic might raise a few eyebrows. But hey, it’s a surefire way to spark some unforgettable dinner table conversation, and isn’t that worth its weight in gold, pearls, and diamonds?

Monica Lewinsky’s Black Negligee

Price: USD 50,000

In the records of auction history, there’s one piece of memorabilia that stands out like a sequinned gown at a pyjama party – Monica Lewinsky’s floor-length black negligee. Back in 2013, this iconic garment, once intimately intertwined with the Clinton/Lewinsky scandal, found a new home for just over USD 12,000. A part of a 33-piece collection that includes the infamous blue dress and even an unopened box of slightly squashed presidential M&M’S, Monica’s “memorabilia” was an unexpected treasure trove.

Interestingly, Lewinsky herself had grander aspirations for her collection, hoping to cash in for a cool USD 50,000. But as they say, one person’s scandalous negligee is another person’s unique historical artefact. Submitted by Monica’s one-time lover, Andy Bleiler, to special prosecutor Kenneth Starr during the Clinton investigation, these items have become pieces of political and pop culture history. So, whether you see it as a glimpse into a tumultuous chapter of the past or a quirky addition to your collection of curiosities, Lewinsky’s negligee reminds us that even when it comes to auctions, some stories are simply too intriguing to resist. A rightful feature on the world’s most expensive lingerie and innerwear list, no?

Kylie’s Minogue’s La Perla Lingerie Set

Price: USD 7,950

In the world of pop culture auctions, it’s not every day you stumble upon a piece of lingerie that’s worth its weight in gold. Kylie Minogue, the petite pop sensation, managed just that when her red silk La Perla lingerie set sashayed onto the auction stage, fetching a jaw-dropping USD 7,950. This alluring ensemble, featuring a lace-trimmed bustier and a silk and tulle body, proved that even when it comes to celebrity memorabilia, undergarments can hit the high notes.

Predicted bids were left in the dust as eager bidders clamoured for a piece of pop history. But Minogue’s lingerie wasn’t alone in the spotlight; it shared the stage with a signed copy of her 2012 Official Calendar. Talk about a pop culture double whammy! Amidst a collection of iconic memorabilia, including a rare signed copy of David Bowie’s ‘The Man Who Sold The World’ album and a black leather waistcoat once donned by Johnny Cash, Minogue’s lingerie showed that the allure of celebrity items knows no bounds. After all, who wouldn’t want to own a slice of musical history, even if it’s in the form of a sultry silk bra and panties?

Miu Miu’s Embroidered Silk And Wool Panties

Price: USD 5,600

Prepare to indulge your inner fashionista and empty your pockets simultaneously, because we’re about to unveil Miu Miu’s pièce de résistance – the world’s most expensive knickers. Priced at a staggering USD 5,600, these aren’t your run-of-the-mill undergarments. No, these silk-lined wool wonders are like a glittering treasure chest for the nether regions. Covered in sequins that glisten like a disco ball, they’re perfect for those who want their derrière to dazzle brighter than a Hollywood marquee. They’re available in a lustrous gold, a popping green and a rosy pink shade (this one’s nearly sold-out!) that’s almost impossible to snag! Sequins aren’t your thing? Miu Miu has done a corduroy version too!

But here’s the kicker – these knickers aren’t meant to be discreetly tucked away beneath your everyday attire. Oh no, they’re designed for the bold and ostentatious among us, individuals who are about all things OTT. So, if you’re ready to flaunt your extravagance and don’t mind a little sparkle-induced discomfort, Miu Miu’s priciest panties await – an eye-catching investment for the bravest fashionistas.

Shop here.

The Roxelana Girdle Crystal Dress

Price: USD 4,700

If you thought your lingerie collection was impressive, get ready to be dazzled by the Roxelana Girdle Crystal Dress, a true masterpiece crafted by the creative minds at Bordelle in 2013. This shimmering sensation isn’t just a piece of lingerie; it’s a testament to opulence with a price tag that could make your credit card sweat – a hefty USD 4,700! Created as part of a Christmas capsule collection for the illustrious UK department store Selfridges, it’s one of the fabulous outfits designed to ensure you’re the belle of the holiday ball.

But here’s the holiday twist – Roxelana, the genius behind this lingerie gem, didn’t stop at just one dazzling creation. She whipped up several masterpieces that would make Santa’s elves green with envy. Imagine unwrapping this crystal-studded marvel on Christmas morning; it’s a gift that truly keeps on giving, leaving you feeling like a million bucks. So, whether you’re wearing it to bed or flaunting it at a holiday soirée, the Roxelana Girdle Crystal Dress is your ticket to a festive season filled with glamour and sparkle.

The Erin Brockovich Black Lace Push-Up Bra

Price: USD 3,050

A black lace push-up bra and matching thong might not be your typical collector’s item, but when they come with a dash of Hollywood glam, they’re suddenly worth their weight in pop culture clout — or at least USD 3,050. In April 2014, Nate D. Sanders auctioned off this sultry set, claiming it was custom-made and worn by none other than Julia Roberts in her iconic role as Erin Brockovich in the 2000 movie.

What makes this auction even more entertaining is the “Certificate of Authenticity” that accompanies it. Supposedly issued by Universal Studios, it’s a nostalgic trip back to the ’90s, complete with a gold star sticker that adds a touch of whimsy to the whole affair. So, while you might not be able to pull off Julia Roberts’ charisma, you can certainly have a slice of her style — with the hefty price tag attached. After all, it’s one of the world’s most expensive lingerie pieces ever made.

Anna Nicole Smith’s Lingerie Worn For Playboy

Price: USD 2,800

When we talk about celebrity belongings, some items are, well, a bit more intimate than others. Take, for instance, the time when Larry Birkhead, the former beau of the late Anna Nicole Smith, made a unique purchase for their daughter, Dannielynn. Back in 2008, at a celebrity auction hosted by Planet Hollywood resort and casino in Las Vegas, Birkhead shelled out a whopping USD 2,800 for a set of lingerie worn by Smith during a Playboy photoshoot. This wasn’t just any lingerie; it included a pink bustier valued at USD 1,880 and a white negligee priced at USD 1,150. Birkhead claimed these delicate pieces were intended as keepsakes for their then 1-year-old daughter, creating a truly unique and memorable purchase.

The Trenta Bra

Price: USD 1,850

Imagine sporting a sports bra that’s not just for workouts but also doubles as high-end jewellery. In 2010, BodyRock Sport teamed up with designer Joseph Knight of Knight & Hammer to create the ultimate fitness fashion statement. Enter the Trenta Bra, a dazzling masterpiece priced at a jaw-dropping USD 1,850. This sports bra isn’t just about support; it’s a symbol of opulence and style. With its detachable sterling silver charm bracelet and matching necklace, it’s like getting three pieces in one.

Kelly Dooley, the genius behind BodyRock Sport, recognised the need for fashionable workout gear, and the Trenta Bra embodies that vision perfectly. It’s not just about looks, though; this luxurious sports bra boasts smart features like built-in iPod pockets, zippered compartments, and tagless labels for extra comfort. But what truly sets it apart is the Black Diamond Swarovski Crystal neckline, giving your workout ensemble a touch of glamour. So, if you’re ready to break a sweat while making a fashion statement, the Trenta Bra has you covered, albeit in exquisite style.

Which of the world’s most expensive lingerie and innerwear do you fancy?

This story first appeared here.

(Main and featured images: MiuMiu)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which is the world’s most expensive lingerie set?

The most expensive is Victoria’s Secret Red Hot Fantasy Bra and Panties at USD 15 million.

Why is La Perla so expensive?

La Perla uses premium fabrics and materials, often sourced from Italy and France. These materials can include fine silks, delicate lace, luxurious satin, and high-quality cotton. The use of such exquisite materials contributes to the overall cost.

Who wore the most expensive Victoria Secret design?

The design worn by Gisele Bündchen in 2000 remains the most expensive Fantasy Bra of all time.