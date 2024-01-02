The 10 most hyped beauty and fashion items of 2023

2023 sure was an eventful year for the beauty and fashion realms. Here’s a look back on some super hyped fashion items and beauty products that ruled the year.

Barbiecore, balletcore, and quiet luxury are only a few examples of fashion trends that saw their rise in 2023. For the beauty realm, TikTok influencers have become a huge factor in shining spotlights on trending products. As we look forward to more amazing trends and items to emerge in 2024, here’s a brief summary of the most hyped items in beauty and fashion in 2023.

10 most hyped beauty and fashion items of 2023

Alaïa Mary Janes Classic Mary Jane shoes are always in fashion but the ones from Alaïa rocked 2023. They were launched in 2022 but became popular a year later after they also caught the eyes of Fenty Beauty’s boss, Rihanna. [Hero and Featured Image Credit: COS]

Chanel Cat Eye Sunglasses As short-lived as The Idol was, this series made the cat-eye glasses that Lily-Rose Depp wore as Jocelyn and on the Cannes red carpet a trending fashion item.

Alaïa Mary Janes Classic Mary Jane shoes are always in fashion but the ones from Alaïa rocked 2023. They were launched in 2022 but became popular a year later after they also caught the eyes of Fenty Beauty’s boss, Rihanna. [Hero and Featured Image Credit: COS]

Chanel Cat Eye Sunglasses As short-lived as The Idol was, this series made the cat-eye glasses that Lily-Rose Depp wore as Jocelyn and on the Cannes red carpet a trending fashion item.

Alaïa Mary Janes Classic Mary Jane shoes are always in fashion but the ones from Alaïa rocked 2023. They were launched in 2022 but became popular a year later after they also caught the eyes of Fenty Beauty’s boss, Rihanna. [Hero and Featured Image Credit: COS]

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer Fenty Beauty has so many items that are on the holy-grail list for young TikTokers, and this glowing bronzer is one of them. As always, our mother Riri tries to cater to all skin tones, so the Sun Stalk’r is available in as many as nine shades.

Chanel Cat Eye Sunglasses As short-lived as The Idol was, this series made the cat-eye glasses that Lily-Rose Depp wore as Jocelyn and on the Cannes red carpet a trending fashion item.

Alaïa Mary Janes Classic Mary Jane shoes are always in fashion but the ones from Alaïa rocked 2023. They were launched in 2022 but became popular a year later after they also caught the eyes of Fenty Beauty’s boss, Rihanna. [Hero and Featured Image Credit: COS]

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer Fenty Beauty has so many items that are on the holy-grail list for young TikTokers, and this glowing bronzer is one of them. As always, our mother Riri tries to cater to all skin tones, so the Sun Stalk’r is available in as many as nine shades.

Chanel Cat Eye Sunglasses As short-lived as The Idol was, this series made the cat-eye glasses that Lily-Rose Depp wore as Jocelyn and on the Cannes red carpet a trending fashion item.

Alaïa Mary Janes Classic Mary Jane shoes are always in fashion but the ones from Alaïa rocked 2023. They were launched in 2022 but became popular a year later after they also caught the eyes of Fenty Beauty’s boss, Rihanna. [Hero and Featured Image Credit: COS]

Cargo pants The Gorpcore and Y2K trend is still going strong in 2023, and baggy, low-rise cargo pants obviously dominated street fashion this year. From mid-range brands to luxurious designers, cargo pants are found everywhere and worn by anyone.

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer Fenty Beauty has so many items that are on the holy-grail list for young TikTokers, and this glowing bronzer is one of them. As always, our mother Riri tries to cater to all skin tones, so the Sun Stalk’r is available in as many as nine shades.

Chanel Cat Eye Sunglasses As short-lived as The Idol was, this series made the cat-eye glasses that Lily-Rose Depp wore as Jocelyn and on the Cannes red carpet a trending fashion item.

Alaïa Mary Janes Classic Mary Jane shoes are always in fashion but the ones from Alaïa rocked 2023. They were launched in 2022 but became popular a year later after they also caught the eyes of Fenty Beauty’s boss, Rihanna. [Hero and Featured Image Credit: COS]

Cargo pants The Gorpcore and Y2K trend is still going strong in 2023, and baggy, low-rise cargo pants obviously dominated street fashion this year. From mid-range brands to luxurious designers, cargo pants are found everywhere and worn by anyone.

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer Fenty Beauty has so many items that are on the holy-grail list for young TikTokers, and this glowing bronzer is one of them. As always, our mother Riri tries to cater to all skin tones, so the Sun Stalk’r is available in as many as nine shades.

Chanel Cat Eye Sunglasses As short-lived as The Idol was, this series made the cat-eye glasses that Lily-Rose Depp wore as Jocelyn and on the Cannes red carpet a trending fashion item.

Alaïa Mary Janes Classic Mary Jane shoes are always in fashion but the ones from Alaïa rocked 2023. They were launched in 2022 but became popular a year later after they also caught the eyes of Fenty Beauty’s boss, Rihanna. [Hero and Featured Image Credit: COS]

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush This liquid blush is every TikTok-er’s essential, and it seems to be worthy of all the hype. These blushes are highly pigmented, available in dewy and matte formulas, and stay put for a long, long time. In a nutshell, well done Selena.

Cargo pants The Gorpcore and Y2K trend is still going strong in 2023, and baggy, low-rise cargo pants obviously dominated street fashion this year. From mid-range brands to luxurious designers, cargo pants are found everywhere and worn by anyone.

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer Fenty Beauty has so many items that are on the holy-grail list for young TikTokers, and this glowing bronzer is one of them. As always, our mother Riri tries to cater to all skin tones, so the Sun Stalk’r is available in as many as nine shades.

Chanel Cat Eye Sunglasses As short-lived as The Idol was, this series made the cat-eye glasses that Lily-Rose Depp wore as Jocelyn and on the Cannes red carpet a trending fashion item.

Alaïa Mary Janes Classic Mary Jane shoes are always in fashion but the ones from Alaïa rocked 2023. They were launched in 2022 but became popular a year later after they also caught the eyes of Fenty Beauty’s boss, Rihanna. [Hero and Featured Image Credit: COS]

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil The lip oil trend has brought several products into sight, including this princess-like Dior Lip Glow Oil. The cherry infused oil gives a plumping and juicy effect that has received much love especially from the West.

Bottega Veneta Drop Earrings Available in small and large, the Drop Earrings are made of 18K gold-finish sterling silver that are far from being low-key. Whether you love it or find it too avant-garde, we can’t deny that we saw them everywhere this year.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush This liquid blush is every TikTok-er’s essential, and it seems to be worthy of all the hype. These blushes are highly pigmented, available in dewy and matte formulas, and stay put for a long, long time. In a nutshell, well done Selena.

Cargo pants The Gorpcore and Y2K trend is still going strong in 2023, and baggy, low-rise cargo pants obviously dominated street fashion this year. From mid-range brands to luxurious designers, cargo pants are found everywhere and worn by anyone.

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer Fenty Beauty has so many items that are on the holy-grail list for young TikTokers, and this glowing bronzer is one of them. As always, our mother Riri tries to cater to all skin tones, so the Sun Stalk’r is available in as many as nine shades.

Chanel Cat Eye Sunglasses As short-lived as The Idol was, this series made the cat-eye glasses that Lily-Rose Depp wore as Jocelyn and on the Cannes red carpet a trending fashion item.

Alaïa Mary Janes Classic Mary Jane shoes are always in fashion but the ones from Alaïa rocked 2023. They were launched in 2022 but became popular a year later after they also caught the eyes of Fenty Beauty’s boss, Rihanna. [Hero and Featured Image Credit: COS]

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter Plenty of this British makeup brand went viral on TikTok since 2022, and some items are still gaining ongoing hype this year. As the name implies, it’s not as much a foundation but a hydrating skin base with a blurring effect that resembles your Instagram filters. It gives you the perfect my-skin-but-better look that fits so well with the makeup trend nowadays.

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil The lip oil trend has brought several products into sight, including this princess-like Dior Lip Glow Oil. The cherry infused oil gives a plumping and juicy effect that has received much love especially from the West.

Bottega Veneta Drop Earrings Available in small and large, the Drop Earrings are made of 18K gold-finish sterling silver that are far from being low-key. Whether you love it or find it too avant-garde, we can’t deny that we saw them everywhere this year.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush This liquid blush is every TikTok-er’s essential, and it seems to be worthy of all the hype. These blushes are highly pigmented, available in dewy and matte formulas, and stay put for a long, long time. In a nutshell, well done Selena.

Cargo pants The Gorpcore and Y2K trend is still going strong in 2023, and baggy, low-rise cargo pants obviously dominated street fashion this year. From mid-range brands to luxurious designers, cargo pants are found everywhere and worn by anyone.

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer Fenty Beauty has so many items that are on the holy-grail list for young TikTokers, and this glowing bronzer is one of them. As always, our mother Riri tries to cater to all skin tones, so the Sun Stalk’r is available in as many as nine shades.

Chanel Cat Eye Sunglasses As short-lived as The Idol was, this series made the cat-eye glasses that Lily-Rose Depp wore as Jocelyn and on the Cannes red carpet a trending fashion item.

Alaïa Mary Janes Classic Mary Jane shoes are always in fashion but the ones from Alaïa rocked 2023. They were launched in 2022 but became popular a year later after they also caught the eyes of Fenty Beauty’s boss, Rihanna. [Hero and Featured Image Credit: COS]

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter Plenty of this British makeup brand went viral on TikTok since 2022, and some items are still gaining ongoing hype this year. As the name implies, it’s not as much a foundation but a hydrating skin base with a blurring effect that resembles your Instagram filters. It gives you the perfect my-skin-but-better look that fits so well with the makeup trend nowadays.

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil The lip oil trend has brought several products into sight, including this princess-like Dior Lip Glow Oil. The cherry infused oil gives a plumping and juicy effect that has received much love especially from the West.

Bottega Veneta Drop Earrings Available in small and large, the Drop Earrings are made of 18K gold-finish sterling silver that are far from being low-key. Whether you love it or find it too avant-garde, we can’t deny that we saw them everywhere this year.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush This liquid blush is every TikTok-er’s essential, and it seems to be worthy of all the hype. These blushes are highly pigmented, available in dewy and matte formulas, and stay put for a long, long time. In a nutshell, well done Selena.

Cargo pants The Gorpcore and Y2K trend is still going strong in 2023, and baggy, low-rise cargo pants obviously dominated street fashion this year. From mid-range brands to luxurious designers, cargo pants are found everywhere and worn by anyone.

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer Fenty Beauty has so many items that are on the holy-grail list for young TikTokers, and this glowing bronzer is one of them. As always, our mother Riri tries to cater to all skin tones, so the Sun Stalk’r is available in as many as nine shades.

Chanel Cat Eye Sunglasses As short-lived as The Idol was, this series made the cat-eye glasses that Lily-Rose Depp wore as Jocelyn and on the Cannes red carpet a trending fashion item.

Alaïa Mary Janes Classic Mary Jane shoes are always in fashion but the ones from Alaïa rocked 2023. They were launched in 2022 but became popular a year later after they also caught the eyes of Fenty Beauty’s boss, Rihanna. [Hero and Featured Image Credit: COS]

Dior Saddle Bag The Dior Saddle Bag had its rise since Carrie Bradshaw carried hers in pink, white, and gold in season three of Sex and the City. It had its falls and comebacks several times in the past decades, and was reintroduced once again at the Dior Cruise 2023 show. It owes its hype the Y2K It bag status, the equestrian style, and the delicate Andalusian craftsmanship.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter Plenty of this British makeup brand went viral on TikTok since 2022, and some items are still gaining ongoing hype this year. As the name implies, it’s not as much a foundation but a hydrating skin base with a blurring effect that resembles your Instagram filters. It gives you the perfect my-skin-but-better look that fits so well with the makeup trend nowadays.

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil The lip oil trend has brought several products into sight, including this princess-like Dior Lip Glow Oil. The cherry infused oil gives a plumping and juicy effect that has received much love especially from the West.

Bottega Veneta Drop Earrings Available in small and large, the Drop Earrings are made of 18K gold-finish sterling silver that are far from being low-key. Whether you love it or find it too avant-garde, we can’t deny that we saw them everywhere this year.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush This liquid blush is every TikTok-er’s essential, and it seems to be worthy of all the hype. These blushes are highly pigmented, available in dewy and matte formulas, and stay put for a long, long time. In a nutshell, well done Selena.

Cargo pants The Gorpcore and Y2K trend is still going strong in 2023, and baggy, low-rise cargo pants obviously dominated street fashion this year. From mid-range brands to luxurious designers, cargo pants are found everywhere and worn by anyone.

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer Fenty Beauty has so many items that are on the holy-grail list for young TikTokers, and this glowing bronzer is one of them. As always, our mother Riri tries to cater to all skin tones, so the Sun Stalk’r is available in as many as nine shades.

Chanel Cat Eye Sunglasses As short-lived as The Idol was, this series made the cat-eye glasses that Lily-Rose Depp wore as Jocelyn and on the Cannes red carpet a trending fashion item.

Alaïa Mary Janes Classic Mary Jane shoes are always in fashion but the ones from Alaïa rocked 2023. They were launched in 2022 but became popular a year later after they also caught the eyes of Fenty Beauty’s boss, Rihanna. [Hero and Featured Image Credit: COS]

Dior Saddle Bag The Dior Saddle Bag had its rise since Carrie Bradshaw carried hers in pink, white, and gold in season three of Sex and the City. It had its falls and comebacks several times in the past decades, and was reintroduced once again at the Dior Cruise 2023 show. It owes its hype the Y2K It bag status, the equestrian style, and the delicate Andalusian craftsmanship.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter Plenty of this British makeup brand went viral on TikTok since 2022, and some items are still gaining ongoing hype this year. As the name implies, it’s not as much a foundation but a hydrating skin base with a blurring effect that resembles your Instagram filters. It gives you the perfect my-skin-but-better look that fits so well with the makeup trend nowadays.

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil The lip oil trend has brought several products into sight, including this princess-like Dior Lip Glow Oil. The cherry infused oil gives a plumping and juicy effect that has received much love especially from the West.

Bottega Veneta Drop Earrings Available in small and large, the Drop Earrings are made of 18K gold-finish sterling silver that are far from being low-key. Whether you love it or find it too avant-garde, we can’t deny that we saw them everywhere this year.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush This liquid blush is every TikTok-er’s essential, and it seems to be worthy of all the hype. These blushes are highly pigmented, available in dewy and matte formulas, and stay put for a long, long time. In a nutshell, well done Selena.

Cargo pants The Gorpcore and Y2K trend is still going strong in 2023, and baggy, low-rise cargo pants obviously dominated street fashion this year. From mid-range brands to luxurious designers, cargo pants are found everywhere and worn by anyone.

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer Fenty Beauty has so many items that are on the holy-grail list for young TikTokers, and this glowing bronzer is one of them. As always, our mother Riri tries to cater to all skin tones, so the Sun Stalk’r is available in as many as nine shades.

Chanel Cat Eye Sunglasses As short-lived as The Idol was, this series made the cat-eye glasses that Lily-Rose Depp wore as Jocelyn and on the Cannes red carpet a trending fashion item.

Alaïa Mary Janes Classic Mary Jane shoes are always in fashion but the ones from Alaïa rocked 2023. They were launched in 2022 but became popular a year later after they also caught the eyes of Fenty Beauty’s boss, Rihanna. [Hero and Featured Image Credit: COS]

COS Quilted Bag Ever since Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK introduced this squishy bag to the internet, the bags just won’t stop, can’t stop selling out. Although she started the hype, it’s fair to say that the bag stays for its practicality and cute design. New colours keep coming out, as well as leather versions.

Dior Saddle Bag The Dior Saddle Bag had its rise since Carrie Bradshaw carried hers in pink, white, and gold in season three of Sex and the City. It had its falls and comebacks several times in the past decades, and was reintroduced once again at the Dior Cruise 2023 show. It owes its hype the Y2K It bag status, the equestrian style, and the delicate Andalusian craftsmanship.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter Plenty of this British makeup brand went viral on TikTok since 2022, and some items are still gaining ongoing hype this year. As the name implies, it’s not as much a foundation but a hydrating skin base with a blurring effect that resembles your Instagram filters. It gives you the perfect my-skin-but-better look that fits so well with the makeup trend nowadays.

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil The lip oil trend has brought several products into sight, including this princess-like Dior Lip Glow Oil. The cherry infused oil gives a plumping and juicy effect that has received much love especially from the West.

Bottega Veneta Drop Earrings Available in small and large, the Drop Earrings are made of 18K gold-finish sterling silver that are far from being low-key. Whether you love it or find it too avant-garde, we can’t deny that we saw them everywhere this year.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush This liquid blush is every TikTok-er’s essential, and it seems to be worthy of all the hype. These blushes are highly pigmented, available in dewy and matte formulas, and stay put for a long, long time. In a nutshell, well done Selena.

Cargo pants The Gorpcore and Y2K trend is still going strong in 2023, and baggy, low-rise cargo pants obviously dominated street fashion this year. From mid-range brands to luxurious designers, cargo pants are found everywhere and worn by anyone.

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer Fenty Beauty has so many items that are on the holy-grail list for young TikTokers, and this glowing bronzer is one of them. As always, our mother Riri tries to cater to all skin tones, so the Sun Stalk’r is available in as many as nine shades.

Chanel Cat Eye Sunglasses As short-lived as The Idol was, this series made the cat-eye glasses that Lily-Rose Depp wore as Jocelyn and on the Cannes red carpet a trending fashion item.