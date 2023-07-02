10 of the most viral It items in fashion and how to get your hands on them

If Heidi Klum’s highly quotable dialogue from Project Runway is to be believed, “in fashion, one day you’re in and the next day, you’re out.” In today’s social media-savvy generation where attention spans are low, expectations are sky-high and purchasing powers have given their nod of approval to quieter manifestations, several viral It items are currently enjoying their moment in the limelight.
Gone are the days when new drops were discussed in queues outside stores. Instead, it is the blue ticks of the world who have diligently taken on the responsibility of declaring fashion’s most coveted offerings. From Diesel’s B-Berny Belt miniskirt to MSCHF’s microscopic Louis Vuitton bag and a general resurrection of everything Y2K, there have been countless fashion gems that have jumped from our feeds straight into our shopping carts. But what really propelled these iterations to superstardom? We take a look.
How did these viral It items take over social media?
Apart from the endless endorsements from fashion’s favourite folk, brands and labels today are gravitating towards an unforgettable social media presence. Drama is a key ingredient in transforming these pieces from a runway staple to one that dominates public perception. Think Coperni’s final spray-on dress at Paris Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection or Balenciaga’s seemingly recycled Lays bag that caught the ire of industry insiders. What did all of them have in common? A big dollop of headline-grabbing theatrics that fuelled the curiosity of regular Reel-scrolling people.
Social media chatter ensured we were all watching and lapping up even the most impractical of creations. With TikTok and Instagram determining our preferences, these It pieces demanded irreplaceable closet space. Today, thanks to social media, a new wave of fashion is upon us — one that is irrevocably driven by digital engagement.
What are some of fashion’s most viral It items of the past year?
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /10
If the benchmark was Jacquemus’s buzzy micro bag, MSCHF took miniaturisation to the next degree with its latest drop: The fluorescent 657 x 222 x 700 micrometre Louis Vuitton OnTheGo-inspired tote. Having toyed around with provocative antics previously, MSCHF’s atomised bag in actuality represents a more ubiquitous commentary on the luxury bag market.
Kevin Wiesner, the chief creative officer of the brand, positioned the shrinking reticule through the lens of impracticality. “I think ‘bag’ is a funny object because it derives from something rigorously functional,” he said in an interview with The Telegraph. “But it has basically become jewellery.” While LV was not informed about the parodic collaboration, the design was chosen as a result of its linear construction. Created out of resin through a process called two-photon polymerisation, a kind of 3D printing for microscopic objects, the miniature upon very close inspection ( not to the naked eye), reveals the monogrammed exterior.
You too can own the tiny bag, though, should you wish. While it was first displayed in a sealed gel case and pre-mounted beneath a microscope at the 8 Avenue Matignon gallery in Paris from June 20 to June 24, it only recently made its way to the Just Phriends sale — one of the many offerings from Pharrell Williams’ auction house, Joopiter, from June 19 to June 27. Unfortunately, not much has been revealed about the bag’s new buyers or the outcome of the auction.
(Image credit: MSCHF)
2 /10
Caricaturish footwear can certainly be classified as an emerging sub-category, all thanks to MSCHF’s Mario-esque red boots. Retailing for USD 350 and made of TPU rubber with an EVA mid-outsole, this viral accessory became a hot favourite amongst street style connoisseurs at New York Fashion Week early this year. “Cartoonishness is an abstraction that frees us from the constraints of reality,” the press release for the Boots read. “If you kick someone in these boots, they go boing!”
If masters of the fashion game like Janelle Monae and Diplo are to be believed, this monstrous footwear is a case study in gimmicky trends. While the shoe might become obsolete just as quickly as it climbed the ladders of virality, the Big Red Boot definitely takes the mantle when it comes to fashion’s most talked about items.
(Image credit: Micheal Simmon/Shutterstock)
Sprinting straight off Milan’s Fall/Winter ’22 runway and into a media circus, Diesel’s B-Berny Belt miniskirt created a visible divide among fashion’s top commentators. Replacing practicality with hardened leather, creative director Glenn Martens ensured his hemlines did most of the talking. Living in the grey area between being a huge belt and a tiny skirt, Diesel showcased several colourful iterations that cooked up a storm courtesy of a TikTok review by content creator Adrienne Reau.
The impracticality of the USD 1000+ skelt (yes, belt+skirt) prompted Reau to make her infamous comment, “Your whole vajussy will be out.” She even called out some of her perceived quality issues from the rubbery leather to the Velcro closure. A post by Instagram critic Diet Prada, unceremoniously concluded, “Are you ready to expose your buttcheeks to the breeze?”
Despite the outrage, the Diesel belt skirt saw a visible rise in editorial appearances, ranging from Jenna Ortega’s High Snob Society cover to Julia Fox’s Milan Fashion Week outing. It was also restocked for the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, finding newer colourways to keep us from ‘skirting’ the issue of its unreasonable design.
(Image credit: Diesel)
4 /10
Long before balletcore was making a case for dainty-yet-structural shoes, Miu Miu’s ballerina flats were witnessing a steady resurgence. After being introduced by the brand in its Spring 2016 collection, the staggeringly comfortable pair brought heel-haters some newfound joy, with the shoes gaining extra brownie points through their Autumn/Winter 2022 offerings.
The brand was not just named the biggest of the year by Lyst last year, it found several celebrity and influencer endorsers. And now, it sells many variations on the silhouette, from the original mismatched ribbon style to ones in leather, satin, and even embellished.
Of course, creative director Miuccia Prada couldn’t have preempted the rise — that balletcore would begin to trend on TikTok almost synonymously with Miu Miu’s runway show. Pinterest reported the search volume for ballerina style has increased by 1,566% in recent months, while the hashtag #balletcore has over 55.2 million views on TikTok.
(Image credit: Miu Miu)
5 /10
Surrealism locked hands with structuralism as Jonathan Anderson’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection strutted down Paris Fashion Week’s coveted runway. Inspiration bloomed from nature, the anthurium not just finding space in the monumental installation at the venue but predominantly on lapels, shoulder straps, and strappy sandals. While front-rowers watched in awe, an entire population of experimentalists found their new ‘it’ item.
While the flower might be suggestive and almost cartoonish when applied to clothing, it has certainly appealed to celebrities, as the collection is now a regular at red-carpet events and exclusive parties. From Kendall Jenner to Zendaya and Emily Ratajkwoski, every fashion A-lister has given the green light to the OTT design.
(Image credit: Zendaya, Kendall Jenner/Instagram)
6 /10
If live runway performances were a guaranteed path to virality, every brand would be jumping on the strategy. Coperni’s Manel Torres saw his chance and ran with it. As Bella Hadid waltzed onto the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 showcase in Paris, out came sprays of Fabrican that innocuously moulded a bodycon frock from what could rightfully be called magic dust. Charlotte Raymond, Coperni’s Head of Design, even helped style the dress by cutting a slit into the garment and altering the straps to make it an off-the-shoulder silhouette. Reminiscent of Alexander McQueen’s 1999 presentation that employed robotic arms which sprayed yellows and blacks onto a white princess gown, Coperni’s rendition was more apt for the breezy, double-tap generation.
While the buzz kept the internet in a chokehold for days, it was the dress that screamed innovation, although putting sustainability in the backseat. Founded by Arnaud Vaillant and Sébastien Meyer, Coperni has become synonymous with pushing the boundaries of fashion ever since its inception in 2019. ‘The brand is named after Copernicus, the Renaissance-era astronomer, so it’s inspired by science, progress, innovation, and technology,’ Vaillant told Elle UK. “It’s our duty as designers to try new things and show a possible future,’ Meyer told Vogue Business about their spray-painting moment. ‘We’re not going to make money on this, but it’s a beautiful moment – an experience that creates emotion.’
Although the sartorial theatrics ensured virality, the dress in actuality, can neither be recreated, nor resold. If an article published in Centric Pricing is to be believed, however, the Coperni dresses witnessed a 38% sell-out rate in the 30 days post the event.
(Image: Salvatore Dragone/Getty Images)
Debuting on the arm of Gigi Hadid at Coperni’s Autumn/Winter 2022 show, this hand-blown glass bag, created in collaboration with buzzy glassware brand Heven, catapulted Coperni from a celebrity secret to a moment in viral fashion. Soon enough, heavyweights like Doja Cat were carrying the It accessory to the Grammys, Kylie Jenner had it on her fingers as she brunched with her famous sisters and Kim Kardashian was hoisting it around at brand events. Sure enough, the delicate design ensured Instagrammers sat up and took notice.
“We didn’t expect [it] to be such a success because it’s so heavy and fragile,’ told co-founder and CEO, Arnaud Vaillant to Elle UK. “It’s more of an art piece. But Kylie carrying it was so major. A lot of celebrities are now obsessed.” What Coperni’s glass bag lacked in terms of practicality, it made up in terms of clout. Sure enough, the price tag reflects exactly that: Retailing at EUR 4,500 for the embellished version and EUR 3,600 for the base models.
(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
After Diesel’s Glenn Martens was appointed as the creative head at Jean Paul Gaultier for a single season, all guesses pointed to a second, industry-stirring collaboration. Sure enough, through the channel of his personal brand, Y/Project, fashion watchers were blessed with designs that witnessed a trickle-down effect on most fast fashion labels.
Illusion-stricken and printing-prone, this second collection championed 2D-printed knitwear, bodycon dresses, and the cut-out-core silhouettes that both brands have become synonymous with. Optics plays a big part. Thus, a pair of jeans found itself drawn on a dress, a cardigan in twisted knit on a top, and a denim jacket infused onto a sailor suit.
(Image credit: Jean Paul Gaultier)
9 /10
Giving major Pussycat Dolls ‘Don’t Cha’ energy and resurrecting that Y2K aesthetic, Miu Miu made mini skirts even more microscopic with their Spring/Summer 2022 offerings. With its ultra-low fit, imperfect pleats, raw hemline, and exposed pockets, you’d think Miu Miu’s itty-bitty skirt – part of a set with an equally tiny crop top and often worn with cropped jumpers and shirts – would not find many buyers, especially those disgruntled with the resurgence of low-waisted apparel. Clearly, the design is for the more body-confident: models like Hailey Bieber, Naomi Campbell, and friends. Yet, the skirt found its editorial counterpart in the more voluptuous frame, courtesy of Paloma Elsesser’s ID cover earlier last year, proving that we’re all rightful players in the game of fashion.
(Image credit: Miu Miu, i-D magazine)
10 /10
Perhaps, the most affordable of the lot, Uniqlo encountered a strange problem early this year: its round shoulder bags were getting sold out faster than they could be restocked. Made of nylon, the banana-shaped mini came in 10 colours and could be worn on the shoulder or crossbody style. Measuring 28cm x 17cm, it was the deceptively small structure that became integral to its appeal.
Originally released in April 2022, the bag first went viral when TikTok user @caitlinphilimore posted a 43-second video of herself unpacking her belongings from it. They included: a tin of lip balm, a packet of biscuits, a wallet, keys, a phone charger, a hair clip, over-ear headphones, a camera, a bottle of perfume, and her EpiPen. It’s been watched over 700,000 times. Since then, countless bags flew off the virtual racks, witnessing a seven-fold rise in sales in the last 18 months, reported the company.
(Image credit: Damloaye/Instagram)
(Main and featured image: Selling Sunset/Netflix, Salvatore Dragone/Getty Images)
This article first appeared here.