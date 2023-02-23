facebook
MyTheresa showcases new arrivals and spring/summer collections at The Landmark Suite
Style
23 Feb 2023

MyTheresa showcases new arrivals and spring/summer collections at The Landmark Suite

Charmaine Ng
Editor

On 8 March, shop til you drop – that is, if you’re invited.

Luxury online shopping platform MyTheresa is preparing exactly what we want on International Women’s Day — a curated shopping spree.

Held at The Landmark Suite, shoppers who receive an invite can expect to see 150 to 200 clothing pieces on display, including new arrivals and spring/summer ’23 styles in both womenswear and menswear categories. The selection, specially picked by the MyTheresa team, hails from luxury designers such as The Row, YSL, Chloe, Roger Vivier and more.

As MyTheresa is an online platform, the pop-up style suite is a good chance for loyal shoppers to touch the products and see them in real life before making a purchase. A personal shopping team will also hold a presentation about S/S trends and answer any questions that come up.

The MyTheresa Style Suite is invite-only and opens from 5 to 7pm on 8 March at The Landmark Suite, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of MyTheresa)

Women's Fashion fashion trends vintage fashion MyTheresa
MyTheresa showcases new arrivals and spring/summer collections at The Landmark Suite

Charmaine Ng

Editor

Charmaine enjoys eating steamed broccoli and knocking back cups of spearmint tea, all in the name of health. Covering art, beauty and music :)

 
