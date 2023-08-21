Nailed it: Fendi unveils Chiodo, a backpack featuring a central nail pivot

The Chiodo backpack within Fendi Men’s Fall Winter 2023 collection carries (pun intended) a harmonious blend of elegance and functionality.

As the dazzling runway of Fendi Men’s Fall Winter 2023 show in Milan comes to life, a captivating backdrop emerges, reminiscent of a colossal roller disco pinball machine. The atmosphere is further heightened by a bespoke disco soundtrack titled “After Dark,” setting the perfect mood for the models to showcase Fendi’s opulent and sophisticated fall winter staples. Amongst the shimmering sartorial experimentations that embody the Maison’s subverted classicism, one accessory shines brightly: the new Fendi Chiodo backpack.

Following the design principles of the ready-to-wear series, this bag centres on innovation and functionality while exuding an unadulterated elegance. The standout feature is the ergonomic straps, which play a prominent role with their newly developed central Chiodo (meaning nail in Italian) pivot, giving the highly-structured silhouette a futuristic appeal. Beyond a fashion statement, these straps are easily slidable, allowing the bag to transform into a practical single-handle carry-all. The bag’s functionality continues with a frontal flat pocket and a padded laptop back pocket.

“As an homage to Fendi artisans, the Chiodo hints at the significance of handmade and savoir-faire as it is among the tool used in the creation of exquisite leather goods,” the Maison highlights.

Continuing its artisanal mastery, Fendi offers different leather finishings and palette combinations for the Chiodo backpack. One version features a dark blue iteration that enhances the delicately grained touch of the iconic Cuoio Roma leather intrinsic to the house. The other two versions incorporate the Fendi Diagonal world signature, a slanting leather cut on the pocket aligned with the all-over FF pattern. Though similar in approach, these two versions stand apart in their distinctiveness. The first of the two styles boasts the new Fendi Shadow leather workmanship, characterised by a subtle three-dimensional FF pattern in timeless black, emphasising the bag’s texture. The second style combines a classic tobacco-toned FF pattern with sand and black leather details, creating the ultimate Fendi statement.

With its urban allure and unwavering focus on functionality, the new Fendi Chiodo backpack is poised to become an essential accessory for urban working men seeking comfort and coolness, modernity and practicality.

(Main and feature image: Fendi)

This article was first published in Augustman Singapore.