NEEDLESS x 432Hz debut new collab celebrating lion dance culture

Hong Kong-based labels NEEDLESS and 432Hz have come together for a new joint series celebrating Chinese lion dance culture.

The collaboration merges the design philosophy of NEEDLESS with the urban aesthetic of 432Hz. Under the motto “Go With Tradition / Break With Tradition,” NEEDLESS「獅王無用」adds a technical spin to traditional garments, developing a fresh series of contemporary silhouettes. Pieces include kimonos, trousers, and technical T-Shirts finished in ripstop nylon, moisture-wicking fibres, and reflective prints.

Also available at the pop-up, which launched on Tuesday with special lion dance acts, is a special-edition Kendama toy made by FRIDAY KENDAMA. The design features the Big Head Buddha character which traditionally acts as a comical diversion during lion dance performances – teasing the lion and interacting with the crowd. In the spirit of the Buddha character, the Buddhist phrase “笑天下可笑之人” which roughly translates to “Laugh at the laughable people in the world” is set as the main theme of the collection.

The NEEDLESS x 432Hz collection officially launches in stores and online on November 3. Prices range from $320 to $1,080 HKD.

