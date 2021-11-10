Buy, Buy, Baby: 11 things to love from Net-a-Porter’s Singles’ Day sale

11/11, make a wish. With the magic of code “SINGLES22”, you’re, now, only paying 78% of retail price at Net-a-Porter for their soon-to-be-over Singles’ Day sale. Much less than you’d pay on 12 November.

Let’s play pretend. You’re Kiefer Sutherland in 24, and you only have, you guessed it, 24 hours left to shop Net-a-Porter’s Singles’ Day sale. Tick-tock, tick-tock. As of time of publishing, there are currently 131 pages to flick through, with 60 items shown per page. And with some quick grade-school arithmetic, 7,860 comes up as what might be the total number of items you will have to consider. That’s a lot of yes-no-maybe decisions! You have better things to do! I don’t.

So, I’ve done the difficult task of scrolling and clicking and scrolling and clicking for you, reader, and short-listed eleven things you might love, if you’re anything like me. And if you’re a friend, any of these will do for Christmas.

