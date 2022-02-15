Get The Bag: 5 new handbags to covet this Spring/Summer 2022

Kim Jones has once again expanded Fendi’s roster of bags with the new Fendigraphy line. Unlike the sharp, angular lines of the Fendi First clutch he introduced the season before, the Fendigraphy is all curves. The crescent-shaped hobo bag comes with an adjustable strap to create an armhole that fits you just right, but it can also be removed if you’d prefer to wear it as a crossbody. For now, the bag is offered in an array of neutral leathers and suedes, but this multicolour style takes the top spot for accentuating the beautiful lines of the bag.