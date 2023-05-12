‘Lab Report: New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore launch the reimagined 1906R

The updated sneaker features a mesh upper with synthetic overlays, N-ergy cushioning and ABZORB sole technology and more.

New Balance and Aimé Leon Dore have done it again. This May, the two fashion powerhouses are introducing their latest collaboration, bringing back the 1906R running shoe silhouette with an upgrade.

The new sneaker is part of New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore’s ongoing reimaginations of nostalgic running shoes, which draw inspiration from the shiny and exaggerated overlays of runners created in the 2000s. The 1906R follows the 860v2 collection and campaign launched in April, and comes accompanied by a short film by Walid Labri.









Features of the 1906R include a super breathable mesh upper, N-ergy cushioning and ABZORB sole technology for enhanced support and comfort, plus a rubber outsole.

You can now grab your own pair for HK$1,399 on the official New Balance website.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of New Balance)