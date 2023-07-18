facebook
‘Lab Report: New Balance x Rich Paul reveals “Forever Yours” 550
Style
18 Jul 2023 11:50 AM

'Lab Report: New Balance x Rich Paul reveals "Forever Yours" 550

Charmaine Ng
Editor

The New Balance x Rich Paul “Forever Yours” collection drops on 14 July in Hong Kong.

New Balance and sports agent Rich Paul are collaborating once again for another 550. This time, the sneaker brand’s star silhouette and the collection’s classic court apparel are washed in purple shades, presented as a “love letter to the youthful feeling of all-consuming affection”.

Titled ‘Forever Yours’, the new 550 arrives with graphics featuring the collection’s romantic imagery and co-branded details in a soothing palette of purple, pink and navy blue. The model’s standard leather upper is swapped out for suede for a soft, luxurious approach.

Details include an embroidered monogram ‘RP’ logo intertwined with a decorative rose, which features throughout the collection; and subtle ‘Forever Yours’ imagery across the embroidery and puff printed graphics.

New Balance x Rich Paul Forever Yours 550

The collection also includes a t-shirt, hoodie, quarter zip, short, warm up pant and camp collar shirt in white, grey, light purple and navy blue colourways.

The New Balance x Rich Paul “Forever Yours” collection is available on New Balance’s official website and at selected stores.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of New Balance)

New Balance new sneaker launches Sneaker launches lab report rich paul
‘Lab Report: New Balance x Rich Paul reveals “Forever Yours” 550

Charmaine Ng

Editor

Charmaine enjoys eating steamed broccoli and knocking back cups of spearmint tea, all in the name of health. Covering art, beauty and music :)

 
