facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > ‘Lab Report: New Balance x Stone Island introduces the FuelCell C_1
‘Lab Report: New Balance x Stone Island introduces the FuelCell C_1
Style
28 Jul 2023 03:01 PM

‘Lab Report: New Balance x Stone Island introduces the FuelCell C_1

Charmaine Ng
Editor

The long-awaited FuelCell C_1 collaboration drops today in Hong Kong.

New Balance Tokyo Design Studio and Stone Island have unveiled their latest innovative collaboration, the FuelCell C_1.

The new sneaker pushes the boundary of what a running shoe could look like, with a revolutionary silhouette that features nontraditional forms. The outsole extends beyond the heel of the shoe, adding an aesthetic touch while providing a counterbalance to the toe push-off.

Two colourways, Tan and Brown, are available. The colour palette and graphic pattern are inspired by the archival Stone Island camouflage of Autumn Winter ’90.

  • New Balance x Stone Island FuelCell C_1
  • New Balance x Stone Island FuelCell C_1
  • New Balance x Stone Island FuelCell C_1
  • New Balance x Stone Island FuelCell C_1

“This collaboration between New Balance and Stone Island is unlike any other — both brands have a dedication to innovation and craft that drives them to go against the grain,” says James Lee, Lead Footwear Designer at New Balance. “The synergy of New Balance and Stone Island is reflected through the shoe.”

The New Balance x Stone Island FuelCell C_1 retails for HK$1,999 on New Balance’s official website and at selected stores.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of New Balance)

New Balance new sneaker launches Stone Island Sneaker launches lab report
You might also like ...
‘Lab Report: New Balance x Stone Island introduces the FuelCell C_1

Charmaine Ng

Editor

Charmaine enjoys eating steamed broccoli and knocking back cups of spearmint tea, all in the name of health. Covering art, beauty and music :)

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.