‘Lab Report: New Balance x Stone Island introduces the FuelCell C_1

The long-awaited FuelCell C_1 collaboration drops today in Hong Kong.

New Balance Tokyo Design Studio and Stone Island have unveiled their latest innovative collaboration, the FuelCell C_1.

The new sneaker pushes the boundary of what a running shoe could look like, with a revolutionary silhouette that features nontraditional forms. The outsole extends beyond the heel of the shoe, adding an aesthetic touch while providing a counterbalance to the toe push-off.

Two colourways, Tan and Brown, are available. The colour palette and graphic pattern are inspired by the archival Stone Island camouflage of Autumn Winter ’90.









“This collaboration between New Balance and Stone Island is unlike any other — both brands have a dedication to innovation and craft that drives them to go against the grain,” says James Lee, Lead Footwear Designer at New Balance. “The synergy of New Balance and Stone Island is reflected through the shoe.”

The New Balance x Stone Island FuelCell C_1 retails for HK$1,999 on New Balance’s official website and at selected stores.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of New Balance)