New Balance launches the WRPD Runner
10 Aug 2023 04:20 PM

New Balance launches the WRPD Runner

Charmaine Ng
Editor

The new sneaker sports a futuristic design and features FuelCell technology.

New Balance has just released an all-new silhouette, the WRPD Runner. It debuts with a single colourway, Sea Salt, and will be followed by additional shades launching in fall and winter.

Sculpted and exaggerated with nontraditional lines, the sneaker evokes a strong sense of movement. The upper focuses on simplicity and quality, with an oval shape as a futuristic interpretation of the brand’s retro running models. Meanwhile, the midsole features soft-sculpted FuelCell technology and has an exaggerated crash pad design in the heel. The warped outsole design includes a unique, wavy tread pattern.

New Balance WRPD Runner

The New Balance WRPD Runner pre-launches on 16 August on New Balance’s official website and at HOLY CLUB in Sheung Wan. It will be available at other New Balance stores on 23 August.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of New Balance)

