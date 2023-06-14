‘Lab Report: New Balance x Bodega refresh the 610

New Balance and Bodega are at it again. Continuing their storied relationship over the years, the two are releasing a reimaged model of the 610 today.

New Balance and Bodega are launching their latest collaboration, the New Balance x Bodega 610. Distinct yet wearable, the trail sneaker is unmistakably Bodega with asymmetrical design elements and melange of materials, while tracking back to New Balance’s craftsmanship and durability.

As for the details, the newly released all-terrain footwear features a colour palette reminiscent of a pigeon’s iridescent feathers with natural tones and an asymmetrical medial side. It comes equipped with an adjustable speed lace and toggle; 3M reflective hits on the tongue, collar, toe and laces; reinforced rugged toe-cap; and slotted webbing on the tongue and heel.

















The New Balance x Bodega 610 retails for HK$1,299 on New Balance’s official website and at selected stores.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of New Balance)