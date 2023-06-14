facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > ‘Lab Report: New Balance x Bodega refresh the 610
‘Lab Report: New Balance x Bodega refresh the 610
Style
14 Jun 2023 03:00 PM

‘Lab Report: New Balance x Bodega refresh the 610

Charmaine Ng
Editor

New Balance and Bodega are at it again. Continuing their storied relationship over the years, the two are releasing a reimaged model of the 610 today.

New Balance and Bodega are launching their latest collaboration, the New Balance x Bodega 610. Distinct yet wearable, the trail sneaker is unmistakably Bodega with asymmetrical design elements and melange of materials, while tracking back to New Balance’s craftsmanship and durability.

As for the details, the newly released all-terrain footwear features a colour palette reminiscent of a pigeon’s iridescent feathers with natural tones and an asymmetrical medial side. It comes equipped with an adjustable speed lace and toggle; 3M reflective hits on the tongue, collar, toe and laces; reinforced rugged toe-cap; and slotted webbing on the tongue and heel.

  • New Balance x Bodega 610
  • New Balance x Bodega 610
  • New Balance x Bodega 610
  • New Balance x Bodega 610
  • New Balance x Bodega 610
  • New Balance x Bodega 610
  • New Balance x Bodega 610
  • New Balance x Bodega 610

The New Balance x Bodega 610 retails for HK$1,299 on New Balance’s official website and at selected stores.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of New Balance)

New Balance new sneaker launches Sneaker launches lab report Bodega
You might also like ...
‘Lab Report: New Balance x Bodega refresh the 610

Charmaine Ng

Editor

Charmaine enjoys eating steamed broccoli and knocking back cups of spearmint tea, all in the name of health. Covering art, beauty and music :)

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.