Attention to Retail: Balmain x Netflix and all the new fashion drops we loved this week

The drop: 3 November

Balmain brings to life the ambience and spirit of Netflix’s new Western The Harder They Fall — starring Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba, with a soundtrack produced by JAY-Z — with the launch of a limited-edition capsule collection coinciding with the film’s global release on the streaming platform. While this capsule stands as Netflix’s first-ever luxury fashion collaboration, Olivier Rousteing was quick to recall Balmain’s long-standing history as a partner in cinema. Pierre Balmain was “responsible for the wardrobes of over fifty European and American studio productions” and dressed a young Brigitte Bardot when other Parisian couturiers would not.

Expect palettes of terracotta and rust, a plethora of suede, biker jackets and fringing. Lots of fringing.

Watch The Harder They Fall here