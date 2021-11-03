Attention to Retail: Balmain x Netflix and all the new fashion drops we loved this week

Call it an unfortunate consequence of our goldfish attention spans, call it the evils of late-stage capitalism or call it a pricey balm to whatever anxiety we think a FedEx delivery will fix, but there will always, always be something new to buy. Should you choose to indulge, Attention to Retail is a running list of the newest and coolest, straight from our Instagram feeds, overflowing (and mostly unanswered; whoops!) PR blasts and the myriad places we get our news (Lifestyle Asia, duh) to, now, your wish-list. Sorry! Or you’re welcome. Whichever shoe fits.
These are the new fashion drops we’re loving this week
The drop: 3 November
Balmain brings to life the ambience and spirit of Netflix’s new Western The Harder They Fall — starring Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba, with a soundtrack produced by JAY-Z — with the launch of a limited-edition capsule collection coinciding with the film’s global release on the streaming platform. While this capsule stands as Netflix’s first-ever luxury fashion collaboration, Olivier Rousteing was quick to recall Balmain’s long-standing history as a partner in cinema. Pierre Balmain was “responsible for the wardrobes of over fifty European and American studio productions” and dressed a young Brigitte Bardot when other Parisian couturiers would not.
Expect palettes of terracotta and rust, a plethora of suede, biker jackets and fringing. Lots of fringing.
If it’s sunshine and paintbox brights you want for your autumnal wardrobe, look no further than New Balance x STAUD’s collection for Fall 2021; the brands’ fourth collaboration. “Just because it’s fall does not mean you want to wear all black or just dark colors,” says founder Sarah Staudinger. “You want that optimism and you want to be your own ray of sunshine, if you will.”
Cast primarily in hues of red, yellow, blue and green, the 17-piece collection lines up yet another kick toward nostalgia with half-zip sherpa pullovers, leggings, puffer gilets and, stars of the show, updates on sneaker silhouettes. The classic 574 is now colourblocked and the translucent 57/40 serves up a homage to STAUD’s Shirley bag. And if you’re still not convinced, Timothée Chalamet was once seen scuttling about town in NB x STAUD sneakers. They’re for boys too!
The drop: 4 November
It’s sugar, it’s spice, it’s everything nice in NEW girl ORDER’s newest collaboration collection, starring the pint-sized heroines of the ultimate Y2K cartoon: the Powerpuff Girls. From graphic-strewn mesh second-skins to fleece pull-overs and baby tees, the collection is an adorable testament to the recent comeback of decades-old pop-cultural artefacts that have since found new lives; new fans.
Best paired with beaded necklaces that look like they’ve been DIYed.
Collina Strada headlines on the unconventional — and a swimwear launch at the heels of autumn is certainly unconventional. Luckily (or unluckily, as climate change continues to leave our collection of hoodies untouched and unloved), here in sub-tropical Hong Kong, temperatures remain temperate. Summery, even. Perfect, still, for beach days. Exclusively on SSENSE, Collina Strada’s first-ever swimwear collection is made entirely from recycled materials in prints, silhouettes (just look at this incredible double-layered bikini bottom!) and colours as gelato-bright and lovely as you’d have come to expect from the brand.
Orseund Iris is a brand you’d scroll through for slinky silk tops; for their signature contoured tube tanks; for day-to-night, bed-to-bar separates with all the makings of a perfect date-night outfit. Venturing into the home this season, the brand is set to release very cosy-chic knitwear co-ords, complete with a cardigan with an extended ribbed hem that looks almost corset-like (very on-brand) and rib-knitted flared pants with a circular flap pocket at the rear (in reference to the brand’s Circle Bust tees). “COZY CHIC CLASSIC COMFY,” founder-cum-designer Lana Johnson remarked in the Instagram post that teased this launch. And she’s right. Cue very cosy nights and snuggles in this set.