Attention to Retail: Ganni, Skims and all the new fashion drops we’re loving this week

These are the new fashion drops we’re loving this week
Farfetch’s private label There Was One drops
There Was One, exclusive to Farfetch, was conceived to answer a pertinent, very pressing question — especially when it comes to questions of consumption. “What do we really need?”
The remedy, as it appears, is simple: buy better. Fill your wardrobe with elevated wardrobe essentials; “made-to-last” pieces that transcend trends, transcend shapes and cuts that cater to a single fleeting season.
There Was One’s current range includes jersey separates, denim, ribbed knits and autumnal outerwear — all without branding, without outré detailing and in colours and cuts that point toward forever.
Ganni’s Love Drop
Released in partnership with 11 HONORÉ, Ganni’s Love Drop is the Copenhagen brand’s first foray into size-inclusive designs, with sizing ranging from EU 32 to EU 52.
“Ganni is not about one look or uniform identity, it’s about confidence and kick-ass energy — and it’s my hope we can continue to share this spirit with more and more people. Everyone is welcome,” says Ditte Reffstrup, Ganni’s Creative Director.
Described as a “celebration of self-expression,” the capsule consists of the brand’s signature floral prints, suiting-inspired separates and silhouettes meant to be mixed and matched.
Skims’ Asia-exclusive launch at Lane Crawford
The world collectively nodded and shrugged “Yes, of course” when Kim Kardashian West launched Skims back in 2019. At the tail-end of next month, the solutions-oriented brand officially launches in Asia exclusively with Lane Crawford.
On 24 November, a special curation of Skims best-sellers, including underwear and bralettes from the ‘Fits Everybody’ collection and loungewear separates from the Cotton and Cozy ranges, will be made available at all Lane Crawford locations in Hong Kong as well as online in sizes from US0 to US24.
Lisa Says Gah ‘Dakota’ clogs (HK$1,500)
Clogs have been cool for a few seasons now, no longer relegated to thrift-shop issues and whatever anachronistic imprint you’ve since attached to the silhouette. No more!
Brand new for fall, the Dakota clogs from cool-girl brand Lisa Says Gah are one of the best of this season, with variations ranging from cow-print (also very trendy), to a pure black (goes with everything), to, my favourite, the pair with embroidered daisies all-over.
Telfar x Moose Knuckles’ collection
Telfar’s beloved shopping totes — you may know them as the Bushwick Birkin — leave behind shiny, multi-coloured leather for quilted nylon in their collaboration with Moose Knuckles; released yesterday, already sold out. Rotten luck.
The ready-to-wear selection in this range, consisting of puffer jackets, puffer pants and puffer headbands, however, are slated to drop on 1 November EDT (2 November midnight Hong Kong time). There’s also a sneaky large-sized shopping tote in this drop, so set those alarms now or prepared to be cold, Telfar-less and disappointed.