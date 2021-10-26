Attention to Retail: Ganni, Skims and all the new fashion drops we’re loving this week

Farfetch’s private label There Was One drops

There Was One, exclusive to Farfetch, was conceived to answer a pertinent, very pressing question — especially when it comes to questions of consumption. “What do we really need?”

The remedy, as it appears, is simple: buy better. Fill your wardrobe with elevated wardrobe essentials; “made-to-last” pieces that transcend trends, transcend shapes and cuts that cater to a single fleeting season.

There Was One’s current range includes jersey separates, denim, ribbed knits and autumnal outerwear — all without branding, without outré detailing and in colours and cuts that point toward forever.

