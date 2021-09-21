Attention to Retail: Kylie Swim, new Telfar and all the new fashion drops we’re loving this week

Chrissy Teigen’s ultimate butter robes and squishy waffle slippers (Approx. HK$561 and HK$218, respectively)

Chrissy Teigen knows exactly what you’re craving; what would really hit the spot when you want a meal that’s capital-I indulgent.

It could be a golden-brown waffle crusted just right, with gridded divots schmeared through with soft, room-temp butter and a hefty drizzle of maple syrup. It could also be a steaming bowl of chicken noodle soup — your grandmother’s recipe. Comfort is a funny thing. A lovely thing. A personal thing.

Now, she knows exactly what you want to wear, too, with the Cravings universe expanding alongside the inclusion of new buttery-soft robes in five neutral colours and plush waffle-knit slippers. So you can eat and lounge in comfort.

