Attention to Retail: YEEZY Gap, Loewe and all the new fashion drops we’re loving this week

Call it an unfortunate consequence of our goldfish attention spans, call it the evils of late-stage capitalism or call it a pricey balm to whatever anxiety we think a FedEx delivery will fix, but there will always, always be something new to buy. Should you choose to indulge, Attention to Retail is a running list of the newest and coolest, straight from our Instagram feeds, overflowing (and mostly unanswered; whoops!) PR blasts and the myriad places we get our news (Lifestyle Asia, duh) to, now, your wish-list. Sorry! Or you’re welcome. Whichever shoe fits.
Jaded LDN x Sydney Carlson
If you ever had to summarise the wish-list of consumer Gen Z, you can most likely bank on a Wildflower Case — courtesy of sisters, co-founders and LA It-girls Devon and Sydney Carlson — making a non-negotiable appearance. Or several; your phone needs outfit options!
The latter sister just launched a collection with Jaded LDN, the retailer’s first-ever US collaboration, and, if you’re an avid follower of the Carlson sisters, you’d already kind of know what to expect. Think psychedelic prints, knitted cut-out co-ords, skin-baring silhouettes and, of course, three exclusive-to-the-collection Wildflower Cases.
Get it for yourself, or get it for any teenage girl in your life. You’d be a hero.
Skims Soft Lounge
Kim Kardashian-led Skims’ latest drop ‘Soft Lounge’ is billed as a “collection of ultra-soft, ribbed underwear and loungewear pieces, designed to take you from day to night in cool, easy comfort.” Into it.
In true Skims fashion, each piece ranges from an XXS to 4X, with separates like bralettes (HK$361) and baby tees (HK$241) merchandised alongside maxi slip dresses (HK$781) — a true bed-to-bar number if we’ve ever seen one.
YEEZY Gap Hoodie
It’s already sold out and reselling for ten-fold its original price of US$90 (approx. HK$700). Meaning, if you’re willing to shell out upwards of HK$7,000 for a “Perfect Hoodie,” (their words, not mine), off to Depop, Vestiaire and Grailed you go.
Loewe Amazona
Loewe’s structured Amazona bag originally debuted in 1975 in response to a moment in time when women were “gaining more equality in the workplace.” Brought back this fall with a rolodex of stunning, Juergen Teller-shot campaign imagery starring the likes of Gillian Anderson, Tracee Ellis and HyunA, the holdall is revived for the twenty-first century in two sizes: the Amazona 19 Square and the Amazona 28 in nappa calfskin leather and Loewe’s signature Anagram jacquard.
Prices start at HK$21,650.
adidas x Marimekko
The second drop from adidas and Marimekko’s continued collaboration is as joyful as you’d expect, with the star of the show, Maija Isola’s iconic Unikko (poppy) print from 1964, making its debut appearance in a sports apparel collection.
Expect floral-laden sports bras, leggings, hoodies and loungewear — just in case your workout gear has been feeling a little stale lately.