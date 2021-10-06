Attention to Retail: YEEZY Gap, Loewe and all the new fashion drops we’re loving this week

Jaded LDN x Sydney Carlson

If you ever had to summarise the wish-list of consumer Gen Z, you can most likely bank on a Wildflower Case — courtesy of sisters, co-founders and LA It-girls Devon and Sydney Carlson — making a non-negotiable appearance. Or several; your phone needs outfit options!

The latter sister just launched a collection with Jaded LDN, the retailer’s first-ever US collaboration, and, if you’re an avid follower of the Carlson sisters, you’d already kind of know what to expect. Think psychedelic prints, knitted cut-out co-ords, skin-baring silhouettes and, of course, three exclusive-to-the-collection Wildflower Cases.

Get it for yourself, or get it for any teenage girl in your life. You’d be a hero.

