Attention to Retail: KFC Wrapuette, Marni x UNIQLO and more of the newest, coolest fashion drops

Call it an unfortunate consequence of our goldfish attention spans, call it the evils of late-stage capitalism or call it a pricey balm to whatever anxiety we think a FedEx delivery will fix, but there will always, always be something new to buy. Attention to Retail, should you choose to indulge, is a running list of the newest, coolest fashion launches to know; then, to add to cart. Sorry! Or you’re welcome. Whichever shoe fits.

A sign of the times — yes, hello, that was a Harry Styles reference, in honour of the incoming of a brand new Styles era à la Harry’s House — stringy bikinis, “new” cotton underwear and very, very skimpy clothing are officially in. It’s hot here in Hong Kong! With beaches officially opening up next month, there’s no time but the present to squirrel away some really great swimwear. And if they’re designed by supermodel-OG beach girl Gigi Hadid? All the better.

New Fashion Drops this May!

Gigi Hadid’s Frankies Bikinis’ ‘Americana’ Collection













Francesca Aiello and Gigi Hadid have known each other since childhood, having grown up together in Malibu spending endless sun-soaked days on the beach. So, a bikini collaboration between the two childhood friends just feels right.

Conceptualised in one single sitting, the Gigi Hadid x Frankies Bikinis collection draws inspiration from both model and designer’s Californian upbringings, as well as simple, carefree days spent whiling time away at the Hadid family’s Pennsylvanian countryside home — Americana at its very best. Frilled edges, toile points and a warm, sun-drenched colour story make their way through the range’s string bikinis, one-pieces, tankinis and more — alongside a kidwear drop designed for Hadid’s daughter Khai.

Sign up for early access prior to the release on 11 May here

lululemon’s Spring 2022 collection











For Spring 2022, lululemon is teeing up and throwing back gunners at the country club with the brand’s first-ever capsule collections dedicated to golf and tennis. From court-ready dresses and lined pockets made to hold tennis balls and phones, to a striking fluorescent print that matches the felted Wilson you’re about to whack across the net, lululemon’s tennis collection is designed to be worn on court — the styles are currently worn in competition by Leylah Fernandez, pro tennis champion and lululemon ambassador — and off court; that flippy tennis skirt belongs at brunch, too.

On the green, lululemon’s golf capsule makes comfort and breathability a priority; after all, these need to survive at least the duration of eighteen holes. So, expect four-way stretch fabrics and sweat-wicking properties on golf club classics: polos, pants and buttoned shorts.

Shop lululemon’s Spring 2022 capsule collections here

Marni x UNIQLO











You go to UNIQLO for their perfect, affordable basics, but you also go to UNIQLO for their cool designer collections. This season, UNIQLO follows up link-ups with the likes of JW Anderson and Jil Sander with a Marni capsule that headlines with comfort, functionality and, of course, loud, loud prints. Retro flower-power prints move alongside drawn-on checkered patterns with silhouettes — all engineered with UNIQLO’s LifeWear proportions — that just oozes the kind of irreverent joy so crucial to a Marni design. And you heard it hear first: those floral wide-legged pants will be the first to sell out.

The Marni x UNIQLO collection will be available from 20 May here and at Hong Kong’s Lee Theatre flagship store

The KFC Wrapuette







If you’ve ever made a cheeky, late-night KFC order and thought “Hm, a bag that perfectly fits my six-piece-plus-mushroom-rice meal would be ideal”, this drop might be for you. A Y2K baguette-style bag to end all other bakery-inspired holdalls, KFC’s “Wrapuette”, released in celebration of the fast food joint’s Twister Wrap deal in the UK, comes in red-hot with the Colonel’s face stamped front and centre and is sized precisely for one single serving of the chicken wrap.

Proceeds from the sales of the Wrapuette (£198, approx. HK$1,954) — priced a decimal point higher than the Twister Wrap deal it’s made to celebrate — will go towards The KFC Foundation, which supports grassroots non-profit organisations to empower young people across the UK.

Join the waitlist to cop your KFC Wrapuette here

Parade’s New:Cotton range











In a campaign fronted by none other than Euphoria‘s Chloe Cherry (who also just came out with her own line of Perfect Angel Girl merch, check it), Parade’s New:Cotton launch — a line of “Not Your Mom’s Cotton Underwear” basics made from REFIBRA ™ x TENCEL™ Lyocell and upcycled cotton scraps — is the brand’s most sustainable drop yet. 14 different styles from the launch include briefs, thongs, bralettes and bodysuits cast in pink, lime green and chocolatey brown — all of which are said to be naturally antimicrobial, breathable and “95% sexier than conventional cotton”. They said it!

Shop Parade’s New:Cotton underwear here

Header and featured images courtesy of KFC and Frankies Bikini, respectively