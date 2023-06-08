The Nike Roshe is returning in fall 2023

Am I trippin’? Because apparently, Nike is bringing back its 2010’s favourite, the Nike Roshe, this autumn.

You heard it here first — the Nike Roshe is making a triumphant return. All the way back in 2012, almost immediately after its launch, the sneaker skyrocketed in popularity due to its minimalist design and affordability. For a time, the streamlined silhouette was all that everyone wore. Eventually, the hype died down and after a while, Nike even discontinued it.

I’ll admit, I was devastated when Nike put the Roshe in the archives. I still think about my first pair — a classic black knit upper with a white Swoosh and foam sole — and sometimes when I’m particularly reminiscent, I’ll scroll through Nike’s website to see if they’d miraculously decided to relaunch the sneaker.

Well, it looks like I got my wish. 11 years after its first run, the one-time favourite will be brought out from the vault in full force. Nine colourways are set to hit the shelves this fall 2023. Of the nine shades, four are women’s exclusives and one is released solely for kids. The sneaker retains its simple two-tone colour blocking, with the knit portion in one shade, the Swoosh in an accent colour and a white foam sole.

The Nike Roshe will be available through Nike and select retailers online and in-store in fall 2023. Adult pairs are US$75, and kids’ pairs are priced at US$65 (GS), US$55 (PS), and US$48 (TD).