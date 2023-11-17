Nike x sacai and Jean Paul Gaultier team up for a new Vaporwaffle drop

There’s no shortage of Nike x sacai collaborations in the past, with most (if not all) becoming instant sell-outs. So, unsurprisingly, the duo’s LDWaffle retains its popularity even today. Now, the two top creams of the crop are taking things up a notch, teaming up with French designer Jean Paul Gaultier (JPG) and his eponymous label for an all-new collaboration.

The Nike x sacai x Jean Paul Gaultier Vaporwaffle will be available exclusively on the Jean Paul Gaultier website on November 22. It is the latest collaboration from the French brand, following its footwear release with Jimmy Choo.

What to expect from the Nike x sacai x Jean Paul Gaultier Vaporwaffle

In case you missed it, the first model of this three-way collaboration was first shown during Jean Paul Gaultier’s Haute Couture fashion show in 2021. Seemingly teasing the partnership, sacai was the first guest designer in the show. Although it didn’t make as much choice as expected.

The new Vaporwaffle adopts Nike’s woven technology into speakers while expressing the couturier traditions that represent haute couture cultures. It’s a collaborative effort that seemingly blends luxury with streetwear. The footwear will first be available in off-white and then in multi-colours of green, blue, yellow, and red.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jeanpaulgaultier

Unsurprisingly, classic details such as the double tongue, double shoelace, and double swoosh will remain. The new sneaker marries mixed materials, combining suede with mesh. All three brand logos are part of the footwear, with Nike and sacai on the tongue and heel.

As of now, no details on the pricing have been released. So, stay tuned for updates.

The Nike x sacai x Jean Paul Gaultier Vaporwaffle sneaker will be available exclusively on JPG’s website on November 22 at 12 pm CET.

All images credit: sacai