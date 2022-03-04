Nike updates its SNKRS Pass system

Nike has given its popular SNKRS reservation system a makeover by moving from its previous shoe-securing strategy. The company announced that members will now be able to utilise a ‘draw-like’ system common to SNKRS launches.

Initiated in 2018, the American footwear manufacturing brand used to offer their high-in-demand drops and kicks for consumers to reserve on a first come, first serve basis. However, the new ‘draw-like’ system will give everyone a fair chance to purchase items in the App.

This new integration will include bot-filtration tools that aim to secure buyer integrity and boost authenticity in user experience.

Nike’s whole idea of incorporating the SNKRS Pass system is a consumer-oriented decision. The brand wants its consumers to have a seamless experience while shopping on the SNKRS App, without the need to wait in lines or get overwhelmed by store crowds.

Here’s what we know

The ‘Draw’ process

The #SNKRS Pass will now be utilizing the draw system common to many SNKRS releases 🤔 Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/EOHUIb9At4 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) March 3, 2022

Nike explains,“Our goal is to create experiences that are less stressful and more convenient, and we’re confident this new layer of bot-filtration, facilitated by the ‘Draw,’ will allow for more members like you to reserve your most sought-after pairs.”

“This evolution in SNKRS Pass integrates bot-filtration tools – the same technology used during in-app launches to help real members secure pairs – and further protects the integrity, fairness, and authenticity of the experience,” it adds.

Nike said that the new system will be rolled out over the coming weeks. Users will have to update the app to be able to access the new version.

What is a Nike SNKRS Pass?

A Nike SNKRS Pass is a unique Nike member reward that is included in the SNKRS App. When available, it comes up in your SNKRS feed and enables you to select your choice of Nike sneakers which you can purchase and pick up from a store later.

Interestingly, the App tells you if a Nike location near you might have available inventory and size that you are looking for. Once that is confirmed, you will see a ‘Reserved for Pickup’ notification on the screen along with the confirmed shoe, size, date and location for pickup.

The SNKRS Pass is designed for only those who are members so no one can purchase sneakers on behalf of the member. They will have to show a valid photo ID, which could also be a military ID, for the purchase. The first and last names of both the photo ID and the SNKRS Pass must match. Also, only one reservation per person, per shoe style is allowed.

(Hero and Featured Image Credit: Nike)