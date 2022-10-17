Nike Valentine’s Day 2023 edition has a Dunk Low sneaker

We all have a friend obsessed with the idea of Valentine’s Day. But we also know someone who would skip February 14 altogether. The good news is, whether they hate or love Valentine’s Day, we have a hunch they’ll feel optimistic about Nike’s Valentine’s Day collection. Besides, buying a pair for yourself would be the ultimate act of self-love. Nike has reimagined a classic sneaker style for Valentine’s Day, and spoiler alert: they are super adorable.

Nike Valentine’s Day 2023 edition looks super chic

And while it may be too early to talk about Valentine’s Day 2023, it won’t stop us from sharing the look of the Nike Valentine’s Day 2023 Pack. The Nike Valentine’s Day 2023 Pack will feature unique iterations of the Nike Dunk Low, Air Trainer 1, and Air More Uptempo. Each pair comes in red and pink colour tones. The holiday-themed assortment regroups with classic leather construction, declining any extra detailing in the form of embroidered hearts or any other cheesy graphic.

The Nike Dunk Low has a red velvet suede base

The Nike Dunk Low features a red velvet suede base with white chocolate leather overlays. It also has hints of pink on the heel tabs, tongue labels, swooshes, laces, and rubber outsole. While the Air Trainer 1 comes in red velvet suede and creamy white chocolate leather uppers, the Nike Air More Uptempo has a chocolatey red leather upper paired up with contrasting pink accents. These sneakers are perfect for the holiday and cute for the rest of the year. These low tops will come at a price tag of $120 for each pair.

The Nike Valentine’s Day 2023 Pack does not have an official release date yet, but it’s safe to say that the collection will sell fast, so make sure to grab yours while you can! Nike has a lot coming for the February holiday, so stay tuned for updates.

Get into Valentine’s spirit with this exclusive sneaker collection and let your shoes catch their eye on a hot date.

(Hero and feature image credit: complexsneakers/Instagram)