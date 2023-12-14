Oakley honors yesterday and tomorrow with “Future Genesis”

Oakley, a brand which has established itself as a symbol of individuality and progress across since its founding in 1975, is now launching a new chapter dubbed “Future Genesis” which draws from the principles of yesterday and aesthetics of the future.

The Future Genesis launch begins with two short films which revisit ’90s hero Max Fearlight, who now sees the world through the eyes of his daughter Maxine — a young brave explorer. Through a brand new context, Oakley continues to challenge what’s out there with new products, technologies, and brand executions.

“At Oakley, we don’t believe in predicting the future – we create our own”, said Caio Amato, Oakley’s Chief of Marketing. “Oakley has always been famous for creating its own vision of the future, from product to the architectural design of our stores. Future Genesis evolves this story, to ensure we all dream the same dream.”

With a rich history of high performance and innovation, Oakley’s designs have seen a modern resurgence in popularity outside of sporting, making noise in the public sphere with exciting new products thoroughly ingrained in the company’s DNA. Oakley’s success is no accident as it continues to push forward with a bold strategy, launching exciting new products such as its footwear line with Brain Dead under “Oakley Factory Team,” launching otherworldly retail concepts, and introducing a broad range of fresh collaborations with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Fortnite, and fragment Trek.

“Future Genesis will act as a platform for us to continue innovating with technology and design, moving the brand and industry forward,” Brian Takumi, VP of Creative & Soul at Oakley continues. “It will come to life through collaborations and brand campaigns – continuing to permeate all that we put out into the world right from our dreams to the shelf.”

Stay tuned for more “Future Genesis” short films and activations as the brand gears up for its 50th anniversary in 2025. In the meantime, step into Oakley’s Project 2075 experience which has officially launched online. Transporting players into an advanced laboratory, one can explore the history of Oakley while completing in-game missions. Note, products seen in the films and game are rooted in reality with the 13:11 sunglasses inspired by those worn by Maxine set to release in 2024.

Images: Oakley