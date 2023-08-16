Send Location: Offgod’s bandageboy launch at LANDMARK BELOWGROUND

Offgod, born Andrew Mok, launched his debut bandageboy collection at LANDMARK Hong Kong with a special art installation designed in collaboration with his brother Tate (@tate.archive).

For those unfamiliar with Offgod’s lore, the artist first arrived on the scene with cartoon-style art he drew of his favorite music artists and entertainers. Earning recognition on Instagram for his distinct style, he was commissioned to draw the album cover for Juice WRLD and The Kid LAROI‘s single “Reminds Me of You” at the age of 14, and consistently expanded his portfolio since then, exploring different mediums and collaborating with artists and brands including Justin Bieber, Lil Tecca, BAPE, and adidas. Late last year, he broke the internet with his Apple AirPods Max sculptures. The 3D-printed attachments, which were styled by Addison Rae in the midst of the COVID-19 era, inspired a new way of thinking about everyday wearables.

We now see Offgod and Tate’s sculptures expand from a wearable size, to that of a small truck, acting as a physical representation of how far they’ve come thus far. Situated adjacent to Billionaire Boys Club (BBC) and the studio of FM BELOWGROUND lay Offgod’s spiky-haired bandageboy figure. Clad in white like a greek sculpture, the figure fills the length of the space with one gargantuan hand on the ceiling and the other on the custom clothing rack and hangers displaying cut-and-sew hoodies, pants, bags, and limited-edition tees which Drew screen-printed himself. Drew reveals that it took him and his brother just four days to put the entire installation together.

“This is the first time I made such a big sculpture so we had a lot of things to consider. We had to work a lot because my brother was flying in from England so we he worked on this from the plane,” Drew told us as Tate showed us the rendering.

With the exhibition held in Hong Kong, we took the chance to catch up with the artist, exploring the details of the art installation, diving deeper into the story behind bandageboy, and finding out what’s next for the 18-year-old artist.

Could you give us a quick introduction?

My name is Drew, also known as Offgod. I’m an artist. Today is the opening of my bandageboy pop-up art installation. It’s not exactly a store but a cool installation where people in Hong Kong can come check out.

What was the inspiration behind the name for your brand, bandageboy?

I used to do a lot of the drawings in a style where I added stickers and bandages to the character’s faces and all over the canvas. That started becoming a recurring theme, which led to the name bandageboy. A part of it is inspired by Tyler, the Creator and his Flower Boy era. The name has a nice ring to it so I stuck with it and now it’s developed into something big.

Aside from Tyler, the Creator, what have been some of your other inspirations?

Inspiration-wise, some of it comes and goes but I get exposed to a lot of cool artists on social media. Even if they’re not too big on IG, I still look at archive pages or do research on new designers. I don’t really have one person I’m mainly inspired by, but I like to look at different references to see what’s cool. From that, I’ll take in stuff that I like and express it in my own style.

Are there any particular smaller artists you want to shout out?

I have friends that don’t really do sculptures exactly, but also do art on Instagram. Shoutout Leo Li (@leollii) and Reo (@reo_sano_official_acc). They’re both really good artists and have a unique style. I really respect their work.

In the summer we’ve seen you do some traveling and meet up with various people. Can we expect any collaborations on the way?

There is one collab that’s going to be released in September. I can’t really say anything yet but it’s a big brand in America so I’m excited for that. I’ve been doing collaborations and commissions here and there. They’re all sort of side quests and I think they’re fun to do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by drew / offgod (@yalocaloffgod)

How’s your gap year going so far?

Right now it’s going better than expected. One thing I was worried about is if I take a gap year I’d get lazy, unproductive and end up not doing as much as I wanted to do. but this summer alone I feel like I’ve been super productive and my drive is higher than ever so I think this gap year I’m going to be doing a lot and I’m very optimistic about the projects that I’ll be doing.

How much focus do you think you’ll be putting into bandageboy while balancing your other projects?

I think for bandageboy, I want it to be an extension of my artworks. It’s going to be a project “by drew” so I’m treating it a project I’ll be coming back to. I’ll keep pitching in new ideas and look to develop better clothes. Even though this is important, I do have other projects going on. This is going to be one of the projects while sculptures is also a recurring project, so I’m sort of juggling different mediums. Clothes are something that are fun to design and I’m into fashion, so having that in my portfolio is going to be very important and useful for the future.

How many drops can we expect from you?

What you see here is actually just half of it. I think this is a good starting point. We were originally going to do one big drop, but the next “collection” is actually dropping very soon, in September. That’s going to be essentially the second half of this collection. There are going to be different colorways and T-shirt graphics that people want. In terms of the future, I’m going to aim for two or three collections a year but I don’t want to force anything. I’m going to keep designing until I’m satisfied.

Could you talk about a standout piece from the collection?

I designed this two years ago and this was one of the first samples I got made. I designed this fully and it’s a custom cut-and-sew hoodie so the proportions are totally different. A lot of this I designed very carefully. There’s a middle panel on the hood, and it’s higher up on the neck so it’s warmer. The panels are a different material, and from the inside, you can tell the lining is different. On the shoulder is a woven bandage patch which can be found on my other products like the pants and vest. The colours are easy to wear, muted and casual. The pockets are the logo, which I think is very unique, and everything in the hoodie matches the aesthetic of the brand with the circular, organic shapes. This is definitely one of my favourite pieces in the collection.

Funnily enough, I don’t really have an inspiration for the cat. I’ve never had a cat or a serious pet like that but I just liked the image of how the cat looks in drawings. I started adding the cats to my doodles on my sketchbooks and other drawings, and it’s been a really nice character to do because sometimes with human characters, it gets overly saturated and people might get bored of having them on t-shirts. I think cats represent another part of the brand – it could be a mascot going forward. The eyes are the original logo and of course, there are bandages.

Do you have a name for the cat?

Actually, I do not yet. A friend pitched the name Bondi, but I need time to sit on it for now. I really should name the characters but I think it’s a good starting point. I want to keep doing more with the characters and you’ll be seeing bandageboy figures cross over to future projects.

Can you talk about the logo design?

I knew I wanted the logo to be round. That was the sort of aesthetic I wanted with everything I design. I started off with a circle and my intuition was to do a “b” design which I extended so it looks complete. The two dots came naturally. I like the effect of having goo, kind of alien, melty things, so I just drew two circles and connected it. This was the first design I did for the logo and I’ve stuck with it until now.I think it’s a very unique logo and I think it’ll stick with the brand for some time.