Onitsuka Tiger introduces the MEXICO 66 CACTFUL — made of cactus, naturally

The sneaker brand’s popular MEXICO 66 model has been given a makeover using cactus as its main material.

I don’t know about you, but I see people wearing Onitsuka Tiger everywhere in Hong Kong these days. If I didn’t know better, I’d think the brand is making a comeback — not that it was ever gone.

It makes sense, because the Japanese sneaker brand has been making strides in sustainability. This summer, it welcomes the MEXICO 66 CACTFUL, a new version of its signature MEXICO 66 silhouette using a cactus-derived material. Working with engineers from Desserto, a vegan leather brand, it has developed an environmentally-friendly new material using cactus fibre and other raw materials, with a likewise environmentally-friendly production process.

Retaining the design elements of the original MEXICO 66, the CACTFUL version of the sneaker has an upper made of nopal cactus and is produced with 84.8 percent fewer CO2 emissions than real leather. In addition to the main upper portion of the shoe, parts such as the sock liner and shoelace are also made of recycled materials. The midsole takes advantage of the lightweight materials to provide a comfortable fit and finally, five custom colours — Blue, Green, Yellow, Purple and White — are available.

This release once again highlights Onitsuka Tiger’s ties to Mexico, which date back to 1966. Today’s Onitsuka Tiger stripes were first introduced as “Mexico lines” and the shoes worn by the Japanese athletes at the 1968 Mexico Game are the roots of the MEXICO 66 model name and design.

The MEXICO 66 CACTFUL retails for HK$1,150 on Onitsuka Tiger’s official website and at selected stores in Hong Kong.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger)