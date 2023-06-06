‘Lab Report: Palace and Oakley drop co-branded capsule collection

The collab is slated to land online and at selected Palace stores on 9 June.

Cult streetwear brand Palace Skateboards is teaming up with outdoor label Oakley for a time-limited collection comprising sunglasses and apparel.

Taking cues from its archive from the early 2000s, Oakley’s signature Re:Subzero sunglasses have been given a new look fused with today’s streetwear aesthetic, courtesy of Palace. They are available in two colourways, Silver with Prizm Black lenses and Tan with 24-karat gold lenses.

A series of cobranded clothing include a workwear jacket and five-pocket trousers in Sand hues; a Black shell reflective jacket and shorts with a matching belt and zippers; back-zipped hoodies in Sand, Grey and Black; and t-shirts printed with Oakley’s signature skull. Accessories come in the form of six-panel caps, knitted beanies, branded socks and a nylon technical backpack, in shades of Camo, Sand, Grey and Black.













A short film by Palace collaborator Adam Todhunter accompanies the launch. It features London-based skater Savannah Stacey Keenan and her friends exploring a digitally warped world.

This collaboration comes fresh off of Oakley’s collaboration with Satisfy, which also offers a spin on Oakley’s Re:SubZero sunglasses, released just last month.

Shop the “Equipment For Our World” on Palace’s official website and at selected retail stores.