Prada to design spacesuits for NASA’s Artemis III moon mission

Prada is joining forces with Texas-based startup Axiom Space, the architect of the world’s first commercial space station, to design lunar spacesuits for NASA’s 2025 Artemis III mission.

Prada’s engineers will work closely with Axium Space

Artemis III will be NASA’s first crewed mission to the moon since its Apollo 17 trip in 1972 and it will also be the first to place a woman on the surface of the Moon. Shown below is the cover layer of Axiom’s current spacesuit prototype. Prada’s engineers will work closely with the Axium Space systems team to develop material and design solutions to best navigate space and lunar environments.

“We are thrilled to partner with Prada on the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) spacesuit,” says Michael Suffredini, CEO of Axiom Space in a press release. “Prada’s technical expertise with raw materials, manufacturing techniques, and innovative design concepts will bring advanced technologies instrumental in ensuring not only the comfort of astronauts on the lunar surface, but also the much-needed human factors considerations absent from legacy spacesuits.”

Tapping into Prada’s decades of experimentation and design know-how — stretching back to the ‘90s with Luna Rossa challenging for the America’s cup — the next-generation spacesuits look to provide increased flexibility, greater protection to withstand the harsh environment, and specialized tools to capitalise on scientific opportunities.

“The constantly forward-thinking ethos of Prada for humanity has broadened to his desire of adventure and to brave new horizons: space,” adds Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada’s Group Marketing Director. “It is a true celebration of the power of human creativity and innovation to advance civilization.”

Stay tuned for imagery of the AxEMU spacesuit and additional updates.

Images courtesy of Axiom Space