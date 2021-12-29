It’s Sweet: 8 dupes for Princess Diana’s unforgettable ‘Revenge Dress’

You know what they say about revenge. It’s sweet. It’s best served cold. It’s best worn by a universally beloved Princess on the evening her estranged husband admits to adultery.

Princess Diana’s short jaunt from vehicle to London’s Serpentine Gallery in June 1994 lasted, as it was remembered by photographer Tim Graham, a mere 30 seconds. Yet, this was a moment captured, crystallised, then, immortalised by legions of adoring fans; by legions of the jilted who get it; by legions of fashion-cum-culture editors as a moment of sweet, sweet revenge.

“She wanted to look a million dollars,” said her former stylist Anna Harvey, “and she did.”

And the words glaringly clear between the lines: It wasn’t that the Princess appeared in the Christina Stambolian gown — the black; the velvet; the very short hemline; the off-the-shoulder; the sweetheart neckline; the ruching; the train; did I mention the short hemline? — looking like that. It was about power, about acknowledging delusion. It said “Yes, look at me. Then, look at him. Then, look at them.” Brr.

LONDON – JUNE 29: Lord Palumbo greets Princess Diana, wearing a short black cocktail dress designed by Christina Stambolian, as she attends a Gala at the Serpentine Gallery in Hyde Park on June 29, 1994 in London, England. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

As the Moment is, once again, swept back into the cultural zeitgeist with the release of Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart, and recreated with incredible precision by Elizabeth Debicki in the yet-to-be-released fifth season of The Crown (as she takes over the role from Emma Corrin), let the Princess’s Revenge Dress be fodder for inspiration. For New Year’s Eve purposes. For life, when it hurtles lemons towards you. It’s, after all, just a little black dress.

