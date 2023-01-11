Dior’s creative director Kim Jones has designed a new collection for PSG players

For its 2022-2023 season, Dior will continue to tailor the official wardrobe for the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football team. Not just that, Creative Director Kim Jones has also curated a collection of exclusive silhouettes for PSG players.

Trading cleats for patent derbies, @KMbappe, Leo Messi, @Marquinhos_M5, @gigiodonna1, and @SergioRamos from the @PSG_Inside football team show off the tailored Dior suits designed by Kim Jones specially created to champion both prominent Parisian establishments. #PSGxDior pic.twitter.com/9Hn9xlrPzS — Dior (@Dior) January 9, 2023

More about the Dior x Paris Saint-Germain collaboration

Dior’s exclusive collection for Paris Saint-Germain is the perfect amalgamation of sports and fashion, albeit with a refined edge. The wide range of selections focuses heavily on black hues with a laidback vibe. Creative Director Kim Jones has crafted the collection keeping the football club’s aesthetic and ethos in mind, which happen to coincide with the French house’s ethos as well.

The exciting collection includes a Harrington jacket, a knitted sweater, and a polo shirt, all of which are adorned with an embroidered Paris Saint-Germain patch and the ‘CD’ initials. Dior Explorer black leather derbies that feature the French maison’s signature oblique in matching tones, and a luxurious Dior Lingot bag that includes the famous ‘CD’ diamond motif are also part of this collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Saint-Germain (@psg)

For a more sophisticated and dressed-up look, Jones has designed customised formal wear essentials for each player. Focusing on Dior’s savoir-faire, the key pieces include a cashmere coat, a suit, and a shirt, paired with black leather monks. The accessories include a cashmere scarf, a silk tie, and a reversible black or navy blue belt that offers an extra touch of sophistication to the formalwear.

All of these exclusive creations are set to elevate the Paris Saint-Germain team’s style for the upcoming season.

Dior’s official campaign for PSG players

The French fashion house released photos of the new collection on its social media handles. The collection is modelled by several PSG players.

Directed by Till Janz, the fashion campaign sees Renato Sanches, Fabian Ruiz, Keylor Navas, and Nuno Mendes all modelling new Dior looks for PSG on the pitch. While a set of other images capture Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and other PSG players wearing tailored evening-wear ensembles.

Take a look at the collection below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)

PSG players’ return to the field

On January 11, the PSG team will return to the field to play against Angers SCO in Ligue 1. Also, on February 14, the team will be debuting their fresh Dior Men’s designs ahead of their Champions League first-leg game against Bayern Munich.

Check out the campaign below:

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/Dior)

