Balmain and PUMA team up for basketball-inspired collection

The much-anticipated Balmain x PUMA collection has finally landed and is grander than ever! Giving a special take on the historic Parisian house’s Balmain Court, the brands have made the perfect amalgamation of luxury fashion and sports.

Apart from the Balmain Court model, the collaboration offers quirky apparel like bomber-style jackets, caps, and T-shirts, all in the American basketball aesthetic. With basketball legends like Skylar Diggins-Smith and Kyle Kuzma fronting their campaign, this collaboration has definitely left us spellbound.

Balmain x PUMA is an iconic sports and luxury crossover

The Balmain x PUMA Court is the star of the show. It has been upgraded with a golden Balmain logo on the tongue, high-end fabric on the padded tongue, ProFoam cushioning and an improved rubber sole. The black colourway perfectly complements the dash of red on the midsole.

The capsule’s clothing items give an amazing luxe twist to the American silhouettes. You definitely can’t miss the basketball with the Balmain Logo. From tank tops and coach jackets to hoodies and shorts, there’s something for everyone.

Helming the collaboration is Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing. The designer said that they really wanted to focus on the ‘thrills of basketball’ while planning the second outing with PUMA. He also stressed that the French folk is obsessed with their favourite American teams and further called the basketball players the ‘most fashionable’ athletes.

Moreover, for him, the mix of ‘Balmain’s modern Parisian luxury codes and b-ball emotion would make for the perfect combination’. We couldn’t agree more with Olivier Rousteing!

The price range starts from 275 Euros (HKD 2,900) for the cap and goes to 3,990 Euros (HKD 41,800) for the classic Teddy Jacket. The collection is already available on Balmain’s website as well as in the brand’s flagship stores across the globe.

So, make sure you grab your favourite piece from the collection at the earliest!

(Hero and feature image credits: Puma’s website)