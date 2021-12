Brush off your ripped denim, Sk8er Boi! Punk and grunge fashion is back

We’ve missed you, Avril Lavigne.

Whilst most of 2020 and 2021 saw sweatpants and athleisure as the fashion of choice for many, it looks like 2022 will mark the return of punk and grunge. After a year of fluctuations between comfort and elegance, albeit restrained, a wind of freedom may be blowing through fashion in 2022 with the return of the punk style. While it may be unexpected, it’s a style that seems fitting with the spirit of the times; its 2022 comeback looks to be characterised by eccentric and bold pieces, like leather jackets, studded accessories or the quintessentially punk plaid pieces.

Punk fashion emulates a feeling of revolution

A feeling of revolution, a craving for freedom or a simple desire to put extravagance in their lives (in the absence of glitter), men and women are celebrating self-expression through a range of punk-inspired looks. It’s a trend that’s starting to take shape which could reach a peak in 2022. And the return of the punk and grunge genres to the forefront of the music scene, with the re-release of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” for instance, is very likely related. Punk, with all its off-shoots, is set to be the style storming into your closet within a few months’ time.

Grunge and punk wave goodbye to boring looks

There’s no need to wait for the stroke of midnight on 31 December, to rush into your closet and pull out your punkiest pieces. Cautious glimpses of the trend are already showing up in various places. Etsy looked at which fashion pieces are getting an increasing number of searches on its platform over the past three months to determine the styles that users are gradually embracing, and the results are clear: fishnet, studs and checks are clearly the rage. And while they may not totally define punk style in themselves, they are definitely key elements of it.

In greater detail, Etsy reports an 879% jump in searches for spiked collars in the past three months compared to the same period last year, as well as a more measured 34% increase in demand for studded belts. Another essential element of the punk style, that of vintage plaid clothing, is also gaining more fans in recent months with searches up 48%. But make sure you choose your checks carefully and wear them with leather, faded or ripped denim, and boots, so that your punk look isn’t mistaken for a lumberjack one — not that there’s anything wrong with a lumberjack look of course.

Leather jackets are not left out either, as they have seen a 21% increase in demand. And to complete the array, the only thing missing are fishnet accessories (a basic!) for which searches are also up by 37%. The craze for punk fashion has crossed the virtual borders with countless looks to discover on various social networks. On TikTok, the hashtag #punkstyle has tallied more than 12 million views.

Emerald green is the new black

Given the punk trend, red and black could have been the star colours of the year 2022. But of course fashion being fashion, it’s full of contradictions and surprises. And so, it is emerald green that is grabbing attention from internet users at the end of the year. Etsy reports a 64% increase in searches for this hue symbolising nature, of course, but also freedom, hope and especially renewal.

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews