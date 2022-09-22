Redress founder Dr. Christina Dean: Can fashion really be ‘sustainable’?

Dr. Christina Dean, founder of sustainable fashion NGO Redress, explores whether or not the industry can ever truly be “sustainable” — and what it will take to get there.

Peak beneath the bonnet of glamour, and today’s fashion industry is in crisis. Waste has hit the roof and it is unfathomable that we can reach a circular fashion economy in my lifetime. But, like David with Goliath towering over us, we must severely reduce our closets’ negative environmental impacts, paving the way for the next generation to continue the works being done.

A growing global population and the subsequent rise in global clothing production and consumption means the world is awash with waste. It’s estimated that we create the equivalent of one garbage truck of textiles that are disposed of or incinerated every second around the world. By championing a shift to a circular fashion economy — where all materials are re-used and recycled — and tackling waste at the source, Redress advocates for reusing and recycling waste back into wardrobes. We fantasise about the day when no clothes end up in landfill sites, but it would take industry, consumers and policymakers to get on board to truly negate the problem. So dream on we must, as this change is snail pace!

Fast Facts

Less than 1% of clothing is currently recycled

73% of clothing currently ends up in landfill

Textile waste is estimated to increase by 60% by 2030

The fashion industry is projected to use 25% of the world’s carbon budget by 2050

One of Redress’s most impactful global initiatives is the Redress Design Award, which we have been running since 2011. As the world’s largest sustainable fashion design competition we raise awareness among emerging fashion designers about sustainable design theories and techniques in order to drive growth towards a circular fashion system. This educational area of our work gets to grips with the design phase, which is so crucial given that 80% of a product’s environmental impact is locked in here.

The Redress Design Award 2022 again challenged global participants to create designs with four circular design strategies in mind: low waste, low impact materials, longevity and recyclability. It was a very proud moment when Hong Kong’s own Patrick Lam gained recognition for his timeless military silhouettes crafted from discarded samples of highly durable nylon amongst other deadstock materials. Alumni from previous competitions have gone on to work for global fashion brands including UNIQLO, MCQ, Puma, Loewe and Fila, and orders are also coming in for our designers from major retailers such as Selfridges, Matches Fashion and Printemps. Seeing these sustainably-minded designers working to transform the fashion industry is really what it’s all about for us.

The Redress Design Award also encourages the use of technology in our dreams of reducing fashion waste. This year’s competition successfully demonstrated the use of AR filters, allowing the audience to ‘wear’ a range of garments virtually after the show during our exhibition. We believe that virtual technology such as this could inspire some consumers who are prone to buying clothes for the sole purpose of parading it on social media before returning the goods, too often to then become waste. Online shopping and the trend of buy-and-return for social media and styling purposes has driven an average consumption of 60% more clothing than in 2002, and there is sadly too often nowhere for this returned stock to go than to waste.

It’s gratifying to see global brands also embracing this technology, such as one garment manufacturer charging clients that request a physical sample.

Another important focus for Redress is the championing of micro-circular economies, where designers find local waste sources and local solutions. Over the years, we’ve seen local textile hotspots pop up all over Asia, which is home to the world’s garment and textile factories, and also to the world’s fastest growing fashion consumer markets. So Asia and waste, sadly, go hand in hand.

But that’s also why it’s so exciting to see our Redress Design Award alumni popping up with local solutions all over Asia. 153 designers are located on the continent, providing exciting examples of local solutions. The challenges are many — but fight on we must.

Getting consumers on board for this change is critical. The accessibility and attractive price point of mainstream fashion — cheap cheap cheap! — have contributed to a change in our consumption habits such that we’re buying double the clothes we did in 2002 and are wearing it for around 1/3 less of the time. Environmentally thoughtful design and manufacturing can go some way towards mitigating the environmental impact, yet the process of transforming a fabric into a wearable garment still requires chemicals, energy and transportation. So if consumers continue to “shop ’til they drop”, we are, I’m afraid, far off from a “sustainable” fashion industry.

When it comes to consumers, there is good news amongst the challenges. We have already seen growth in the rental and secondhand clothing markets, which demonstrates a willingness on the part of the industry and the consumer to tackle fashion waste. In Hong Kong, consumers can discover great secondhand selections at The Redress Closet, Redress’ permanent secondhand store, among various accessible and attractive alternatives to buying new.

Now more than ever, consumers, industry and government must continue to come together and play our part in cleaning up fashion’s act so as to save the planet. With societal collaboration matching industry efforts, perhaps, in our children’s lifetime we have a chance to see better fashion emerge. Time will tell.

Dr. Christina Dean is a sustainable fashion advocate who for over 15 years has championed better practices in fashion. She is the founder and board chair of Redress (@getredressed) and the founder and CEO of The R Collect (@thercollective) which both work to reduce waste in the fashion industry.