facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > 3 Hong Kong designers are semi-finalists for the Redress Design Award 2022
3 Hong Kong designers are semi-finalists for the Redress Design Award 2022
Style
26 Apr 2022 01:00 PM

3 Hong Kong designers are semi-finalists for the Redress Design Award 2022

Joey Wong
Editor
3 Hong Kong designers are semi-finalists for the Redress Design Award 2022
Style
3 Hong Kong designers are semi-finalists for the Redress Design Award 2022

Another year, another Redress Design Award. For the 2022 edition of the sustainable fashion competition, three Hong Kong-based designers find themselves semi-finalists — and you can vote to put them in the finals!

In case you’re unfamiliar, the Redress Design Award is the world’s largest sustainable fashion design competition — but it’s so much than that. Each accepted designer goes on a months-long education journey with lectures and workshops that help put a spotlight on the new circular economy and how, exactly, one can design in a way that’s sustainable, scalable and commercially viable.

Think of it as a bootcamp that culminates in a Project Runway-style competition that awards the first-place winner with a chance to join VF’s Timberland team to collaborate on a design project, amongst many, many more prizes (including HK$80,000 worth of development funding).

This year, three Hong Kong-based designers are among the 30 semi-finalists shortlisted from hundreds of applications and you, yes you, have a chance to guarantee their place in the final competition. Before you cast your vote (make sure to do it before the 9 May deadline!), meet the semi-finalists below.

Meet Redress Design Award 2022’s Semi-Finalists From Hong Kong:

You may also like…

Lola Clavel

If you’re of the opinion that being fashionable and being environmentally friendly are mutually exclusive events, then semi-finalist Lola Clavel very heartily disagrees with you. Clavel’s collection for the Redress Design Award, entitled ‘Past Future Tense’, revisits the Japonisme aesthetic that saw the kimono and embroidered silks transported from then-isolated Japan to European countries at the turn of the twentieth century — to great fanfare.

Clavel’s sustainable approach for her Redress Design Award collection includes using 100% cotton fabrics and end-of-rolls from local retails to create designs out of zero-waste pattern techniques.

“I aspire to be part of a new generation of designers who create more while consuming less,” says Clavel.

Follow Lola Clavel here

Lam Chi Fu

Splicing, dicing and all manners of deconstruction and reconstruction define Lam Chi Fu’s collection for the Redress Design Award 2022.

“The process of fashioning something new out of old fabric gives me a great sense of achievement and keeps me designing sustainably,” says Lam, who holds a Bachelor’s of Art in Fashion Design from Nottingham Trent University and a Higher Diploma in Fashion Design from the Hong Kong Design Institute.

Lam’s ‘The Mods’ collection draws inspiration from the British subculture movement of the same name in the ’60s and combines military jackets and suiting with denim components to create brand-new silhouettes — generally military-inspired and oversized with heavily layered proportions — from discarded samples.

Follow Lam Chi Fu here

Lorenzo Restagno

The formality that undercuts how and where suiting separates are worn typically takes the fun out of a very stoic sartorial genre. Lorenzo Restagno, with a Master’s degree in Chinese Philosophy from the University of Turin, another in Finance from the University of Luxembourg and extensive studies in contemporary music composition, designs to the beat of a, well, much cooler drummer.

“I believe biodegradability and natural fibres are the most effective solution to the vastness of fashion waste,” says Restagno, semi-finalist of the Redress Design Award 2022.

By nestling three-dimensional floral appliqué into traditional tailoring — all, of course, made sustainably with natural mono-fibres from end-of-roll wool deadstock and unsold cotton twill shirts — Restagno very effectively livens up the workday suit. Just in time for spring!

Follow Lorenzo Restagno here

Vote for your favourite Redress Design Award 2022 semi-finalist here

Hong Kong Redress Sustainable Fashion Hong Kong Designers Redress Design Award 2022
Joey Wong
Editor
Retired Tumblr girl Joey has written her way through fashion trends, youth culture and luxury retail in New York and Hong Kong. Beyond internet adventures tracking down the perfect vintage find, you can probably catch her tufting rugs, swigging back Bloody Marys — her third, probably — and making fastidious spreadsheets about her Animal Crossing island.
Style Fashion Beauty Culture Hong Kong
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.