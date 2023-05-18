Creative director Rhuigi Villaseñor leaves Bally after one year

Just 14 months and two collections into his time at Bally as creative director, Rhuigi Villaseñor steps down to focus on other endeavours.

Bally and its creative director Rhuigi Villaseñor are parting ways after a one-year stint. According to the Swiss luxury brand, the decision is mutual and the departure is on good terms.

Villaseñor found acclaim via his own luxury streetwear label Rhude. After being tapped to lead Bally by CEO Nicolas Girotto, he joined the luxury house in January 2022 and was tasked with moving the company to the next level and expanding its recognition in the luxury space.

During his tenure at Bally, Villaseñor introduced swimwear and jewellery to the brand’s scope and brought a return to the runway with his debut collection for spring 2023. He ushered in a bolder and sexier vision, which worked well for celebrity partnerships, with Future, Skepta and Ghali among the guests at his latest show.

Through celebrity appearances, Bally also managed to gain mainstream visibility after a period of dormancy in the luxury space. Tailored looks were created for A-listers such as Nicholas Hoult, Charlie Puth and Chris Pine for their red carpet appearances and Pusha T performed at this year’s Coachella in a customised outfit.

“[Villaseñor’s] passion, energy and creativity helped catapult Bally back into the spotlight, further rejuvenating the brand’s 170-year legacy through a modern, glamorous lens,” says Girotto in a press release. “I wish him all the best in the next chapter of his creative journey.”

As for Villaseñor, he closes off this chapter with nothing but positive words. “My experience at Bally has been an incredible honour. I wish the brand nothing but the best in all its future endeavours and look forward to enjoying its next creative chapter.”

