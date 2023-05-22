Saint Laurent introduces the Jaime 4.3 bag in its Summer 2023 Collection

Saint Laurent has long been known for its stellar bags. From the Sac de Jour to the Le 5 à 7, the luxury brand never fails to bring its A-game. With the introduction of its Jaime 4.3 bag, it brings just that and more.

The codes of the Jaime bag have been reimagined in the continuity of the 2022 winter collection. The Jaime 4.3 is reinterpreted in a larger size and is embellished with the design of Le Maillon chain rings as well as its iconic Carré Rive Gauche quilting, lending the bag its unique and stunning look.

Featuring a large flap and a double sliding chain, the bag – available in soft black lambskin – sports the YSL monogram and allows for long or short shoulder portés. The Jaime 4.3, which is part of Saint Laurent’s Summer 2023 collection, exudes timelessness and elegance, making it the “IT” bag of the season.

Bags, of course, aren’t the only must-haves from Saint Laurent’s Summer 2023 collection. In this new collection, Anthony Vaccarello used the hooded ‘capuche’ – an iconic key motif that was established by the brand in the mid ’80s – as a crucial point of reference as he set out to merge an essential attitude with the ultra-refined, elongated form seen last season.

The collection is defined by radical fluidity, which is exemplified by silk jersey knits. Floor-length gowns exude an exquisite ease that is contrasted with traditionally masculine outerwear designed by Vaccarello for Saint Laurent, including wool jackets with broad shoulders, leather bombers, and trench coats. Legs are exposed but covered by a persistently columnar form, while sumptuously subdued hues evoke iconic Saint Laurent moments.

The collection’s refined effortlessness is best exemplified by a sheer tank dress, cashmere trousers, and pajama-inspired satin outfits that are powerfully contrasted with sculptural wood and gold jewellery. Of course, no Saint Laurent collection is complete without ground-breaking sunglasses and this time it was the BLAZE sunglasses.

While the Jaime 4.3 is classic and refined, the BLAZE sunglasses are contemporary with a strong identity that evoke endless allure of the maison’s codes. The extraordinary gigantic Cassandre emblem, a carved jewel YSL emblem covering the temples for an opulent statement look, serves as the line’s defining feature.

The BLAZE cat-eye shape adds a disruptive element with its strong curves, clean, streamlined lines, and unusual accents. This oversized, vintage-inspired design is available in Black and Havana and has a lustrous solid front and solid lens, allowing it to be the perfect accessory to beat the sweltering heat.

