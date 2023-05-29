‘Lab Report: Satisfy and Oakley reimagine performance wear

New eyewear and apparel coming your way this Spring/Summer ’23.

Oakley and Satisfy have unveiled a two-part capsule collection for summer. With a joint mission to create “Equipment For Our World”, the new release comprises a range of performance-oriented sunglasses and apparel that blend Oakley’s 40-year archive with Satisfy’s forward-thinking technologies.

Launching in two parts, the brands are first dropping a reimagined version of Oakley’s Re:SubZero sunglasses. Known for being incredibly lightweight at only 24 grams, they will be available in two colourways, a dusty rose and a matte black, and completed with PrizmTM technology.

On 23 June, the second release of the collaboration unites both accessories and apparel with the Eye JacketTM, alongside a cap, t-shirt, base-layer and half-tight shorts.

Re:SubZero Sunglasses in Canyon Rose

Re:SubZero Sunglasses in Canyon Rose

Re:SubZero Sunglasses in Black Quartz

Re:SubZero Sunglasses in Black Quartz

“We both share a vision of altering perception and creative process and develop technical products through strong narratives based on the worlds we have created.”, says Brice Partouche, Satisfy’s founder and creative director. “This collab was all about channelling the energy around Oakley’s heritage and adding our layer of running performance through lightweight, premium materials and technical construction.”

Shop the “Equipment For Our World” on Oakley and Satisfy‘s official websites.