Add to Cart: Luxe bathrobes, fuzzy kicks and butterfly clips

1. Unreasonably luxe bathrobes

There will always be an endless cavalcade of finance bros on YouTube lecturing the masses on what one should spend their money on. It’s probably crypto. Stocks carefully finessed from r/wallstreetbets. Property, if you’re a blessed descendant from decades of generational wealth. To them I say: “All right! Good to know.” And also: “What is crypto?” How can money, a made-up thing, be even more made up?

So, in this very made-up existence, buy what you love. Because what’s more deliciously indulgent than spending way too much on something no one — save for yourself, a partner and a very lucky one-night lover — gets to see? We’re curling up in green Bottega Veneta tonight and defiantly not thinking about all the green it took to get us here.

(Featured image courtesy of Holiday the Label)