27 Jul 2021 03:00 PM

Add to Cart: Luxe bathrobes, fuzzy kicks and butterfly clips

Joey Wong
Editor
www.lifestyleasia.com
The internet is full of nooks, crannies and crevices filled to the brim with things to look at, things to drool over and — cue blood-curdling screams from the tiny bit of plastic I carry on my person that, somehow, lets me have nice things — things to buy. Add to Cart is a monthly repository of just that; a virtual treasure hunt of things that are currently on my mind — and loitering in my cart.

1. Unreasonably luxe bathrobes

There will always be an endless cavalcade of finance bros on YouTube lecturing the masses on what one should spend their money on. It’s probably crypto. Stocks carefully finessed from r/wallstreetbets. Property, if you’re a blessed descendant from decades of generational wealth. To them I say: “All right! Good to know.” And also: “What is crypto?” How can money, a made-up thing, be even more made up?

So, in this very made-up existence, buy what you love. Because what’s more deliciously indulgent than spending way too much on something no one — save for yourself, a partner and a very lucky one-night lover — gets to see? We’re curling up in green Bottega Veneta tonight and defiantly not thinking about all the green it took to get us here.

No really. Treat yourself!

2. Brand to Know: Stahl Knit

We all took up “activities” in the past year of homebound-living. Yours might be making bathtub gin. Crochet. Perfecting a sourdough recipe. Spending three regretful months nurturing a sad tomato plant. Or it might’ve been tie-dye, which engendered a whole genre of summertime aesthetics currently on a whole swathe of on-sale racks at your neighbourhood brick-and-mortar.

The do-it-yourself aesthetic, though, is one that’s here to stay. There are too many Depop stores, artists and side-hustle creators out there for this not to be true. Stahl Knit is the brainchild of Pratt Institute Fashion Design student Jessica Stahl; a brand headlining on one-of-a-kind, hand-crocheted accessories and hand-knitted ready-to-wear tethered to beaded straps and Y2K graphics.

Wanna DIY?

3. Socks to be seen

Gone are the days of wispy ankle socks that sunset by your sneakers’ collars, never to be seen in the light of day. The kind that roll down past your heel, unprompted. The kind that mean you have to spend precious seconds of your commute with fingers dug deep past your sole, fishing for cotton.

Reclaim that sliver of skin by your ankles! It’s the perfect canvas for when you’re considering edging into wearing pattern and colour and anything remotely loud. Especially if you cruise along in once-white AF1s that could use a tinge of Collina Strada magic.

There’s no hiding from these very loud prints.

4. Pretty hair clips

If you, like me, have already decided on this year’s Halloween costume and you, like me, have also settled on Olivia Rodrigo’s whole schtick in her seminal ‘good 4 u‘ music video — which cleverly draws from cultural artefacts like femme fatales from Audition (1999) and Jennifer’s Body (2009) and mean-girl cheerleaders from The Princess Diaries (2001) — then you probably already own a butterfly clip. Or twenty.

Just in case, here are three more for your consideration.

So, bows are having a bit of a moment…

5. Fuzzy house kicks

Hermès’ Oran sandals underwent a cosy makeover for Autumn-Winter 2021 that swept my heart away. We met one sweltering afternoon. Her, blushing in pink. Me, enamoured immediately. She’s currently unavailable but I’m not without patience.

I’ve waxed rhapsodic on the merits of the comfort-shoe movement. In short: big fan. Perhaps I will, one day, glance at my sad, neglected collection of heeled footwear and manifest feelings beyond that of dread, but today is not that day. Maybe tomorrow. Until then, here are some very fancy, very comfortable sandals for slipping and sliding on hardwood floors. Or, for outside too, if you so choose desire.

Somewhere soft to tuck your toes!

6. Tennis skirt

As someone who’s suddenly taken up a long-dormant activity of yore (see: golf) and, also, as someone who’s a fervent fan of clothing that errs heartily towards impropriety (see: cropped tops; pants with slits and rips; merch), it should go without saying: country club dress codes are a bit of a minefield. No midriff! No distressing! No leggings as pants!

In the spirit of following rules, I’m setting my gaze on a whole slew of pleated tennis skirts. They’re cute! Very swishy; goes with a good swing. Alo Yoga’s version wraps around with unpleated panels at the fore, whilst all versions I’ve sourced have underlying compression shorts built in. Handy for big whacks.

Also: good for golf.

(Hero image courtesy of Bottega Veneta and Tyrone Lebon)

Joey Wong
Editor
Constantly in pursuit of a multi-hyphenated career, Joey has written her way through fashion trends, youth culture and luxury retail in New York and Hong Kong. Beyond internet adventures tracking down the perfect vintage find, you can probably catch her sipping on her third oat milk latte of the day in the city’s newest café. She’s currently mourning the loss of TikTok in Hong Kong.
