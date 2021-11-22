‘Lab Report: Our 12 favourite picks from the Gucci x Balenciaga ‘The Hacker Project’

Gucci and Balenciaga’s ‘The Hacker Project’ is a match made in, well, Kering.

The fashion collaboration is, perhaps, the most lasting trend in recent years. From Supreme and Tiffany & Co. to every single Nike sneaker link-up, the matter of aligning two distinct brands once tendered more towards a familiar kind of symbiosis. One brand (smaller; niche) rides up with a bigger brand; the bigger brand, then, makes itself accessible to whatever subculture, whatever subsection of the population the smaller brand has an undeniable grasp on.

This, then, makes Gucci and Balenciaga’s collaboration special.

They’re both Goliaths in the same cross-section of capital-L luxury fashion, albeit with a for-the-youths kick from whatever CDs Alessandra Michele and Demna Gvasalia have brewed up during their tenure. We first made eyes with this surprising collab in April during Gucci’s 100th anniversary “Aria” collection, but this “hacked” link-up marches on into Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

‘The Hacker Project’ is a collaboration that winks at tongue-in-cheek, IYKYK spin-offs, with no-brainer designs that would prompt “Ahh!” responses if you’re familiar with either brands’ headlining signatures. Gucci’s most classic light beige GG monogram is now a BB monogram screened upon puffer gilets and hats, while Balenciaga’s most recognisable silhouettes — the Knife pumps; the Hourglass blazer (as styled on Hong Kong superstar Sammi Cheng); the City bag; the Triple S sneakers — take on Gucci skins.

Some go for the most straightforward approach, with Balenciaga’s brand printed over GG monogram; over Gucci’s beloved Marmont bag; sliced in between charm pendants with Gucci’s ‘G’ replacing Balenciaga’s ‘G’. And, as with either brands’ propensity for hype, you know the ‘Out-of-Stock’ tab will make its appearance very, very soon. Get your favourites while you still can.

The Gucci x Balenciaga pieces to nab before they disappear into the ether (and appear, again, on re-sale sites at exorbitant prices):

Shop ‘The Hacker Project’ collection on Gucci and on Balenciaga.