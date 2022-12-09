Glam up your everyday look with these chic and casual side bags for women

Perfect for travels, social gatherings and all sorts of leisurely hangouts, side bags for women are the most popular and coveted type of bags in the fashion industry. Spanning chic dressy designs to casual everyday pieces, every woman’s closet is stacked with a gorgeous assortment of varied pieces suiting different occasions.
The expansive side bags’ landscape brims with stunning styles for women to add to their personal repertoire of tasteful pieces. And when building one, side bags in different designs, silhouettes and sizes are a must. For how they further dress up your look, have enough space to hold your essentials and are fuss-free to carry, side bags deserve all the love and attention that they get. And, if you’re someone who isn’t a fan of bulky and big bags, such small or medium-sized bags are a saviour always.
How to choose the best side bags for women?
From satchels and work briefcases to sling bags and everyday practical pieces, the options of side bags for women are aplenty. But, how does one decide which ones to buy and for what type of occasions?
If you resonate with this dilemma, scroll through our quick guide below to take note of a few things to consider when shopping for side bags online.
One of the most essential aspects to adhere to is the purpose of the bag. If you’re looking for an opulent and dressy piece for your hangouts, a design like the Daana Saakena Mini Crossbody Bag (Buy it for HKD 20,500 on Selfridges) should be your go to. On the contrary, if you’re scouting for a bag to carry to your work, a bag like the Lauren Ralph Lauren Mary Satchel Side Bag (Buy it for HKD 3,457 on Farfetch) would be rather ideal. The purpose or the occasion also determines the size of the bag you should choose. For carrying many essentials, opt for a side bag that has a larger space and additional pockets. However, when stepping out with just basic essentials like a phone, earphones, money and a touch-up kit, a small-sized bag is enough.
Apart from the style and make of the bag, its comfort, quality and durability should also be a priority. Especially, if you’re splurging on a luxury, designer bag. There’s no point in investing in a bag that doesn’t last long or feels uncomfortable to carry around.
When building a minimal or capsule collection of bags, opt for designs in basic silhouettes and hues such as black, brown and beige as they can be styled in multiple ways and with most outfits. For instance, the Bally Side Bag (Buy it for HKD 5,775 on Farfetch) can be styled with formal wear as flawlessly as it can be pulled off with casual looks.
Check out some of the best side bags for women to add to your closet
(Main Image Courtesy: Cottonbro Studio/Pexels ; Featured Image Courtesy: Daana Saakena)
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Love Moschino Top Handle Bag
- Daana Saakena Mini Crossbody Bag
- Burberry TB Two-Tone Crossbody Bag
- Jacquemus Le Bambidou Shearling Bag
- Bally Side Bag
- Thom Browne RWB Saddle Bag
- Mulberry Antony Large Messenger Bag
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Mary Satchel Bag
- A.P.C. Crocodile-Embossed Side Bag
- Chloé Leather Bag
A statement black sling bag is a must in every woman’s closet and this structured, quilted beauty makes for a stunning pick. Featuring a single divided compartment, the bag can also double up as a top-held owing to its detachable strap. It can be styled with both casual wear and occasional wear easily.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
If a quirky design infused with a minimal aesthetic and utility resonates with your style sensibilities, the Daana Saakena crossbody bag would make for an outstanding pick. Crafted in 100 percent calf leather in a structured and vertical, half-moon silhouette, this bag is a sure shot head turner and would take your look a notch above undoubtedly. Featuring 100 percent gold-plated brass handles and hardware, it’s perfect for both day and night time soirees. Additionally, the adjustable and detachable sling strap allows you to frolic about hands-free without any hassle.
Image: Courtesy Selfridges
Fashioned in a chic warm tan hue, this side bag for women by Burberry makes for one of the most stylish picks. It features two compartments secured with a fold-over flap with a magnetic fastening and an internal zip pocket offering ample space to hold your essentials. While the gold-toned branded fastening at the front adds a touch of exquisiteness to the design, the adjustable strap provides ease of carrying.
Image: Courtesy Selfridges
A shoulder side bag boasting of a shearling make, this side bag for women is what you need to splurge on for your brunch date ensembles. It makes for an absolutely chic piece that’s fashioned in minimalism with a single gold-tone logo lettering giving it that pop. Its design featuring one main compartment and an internal pocket stores all your essentials securely.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
5 /10
A black understated sling bag should always be on your bags’ wishlist and this simplistic piece surely makes for a great option. With a chain-link sling strap and concealed magnetic fasteners under fold-over flap highlighted by a metal logo, styling this bag with all kinds of looks aesthetically is easy. It has one main compartment with an additional internal pocket which can hold your necessities such as money, phone, keys and a lipstick.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
Heading out for a date or a social gathering but wondering which bag to carry along? This exquisite black saddle bag is the answer to your dilemma. Also carried as a top-held owing to its detachable RWB striped strap, this calf leather bag can stylise your ensembles magnificently. It can also complement your casual fits equally gorgeously.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
The Mulberry Antony Messenger Bag is a large-sized bag that has enough space to hold all your essentials when stepping out while ensuring a top notch style statement. Fashioned in a classic black colour and a textured effect, the design has a postman’s lock closure and silver-toned metal hardware. The adjustable sling strap ensures ease of carrying while the main compartment and concealed slip pocket at the front provides optimum space.
Image: Courtesy Selfridges
One of the most popular types of side bags are satchels and this solid brown piece by Lauren Ralph Lauren makes for a highly versatile pick. Crafted in calf leather, the bag flaunts a sophisticated yet dressy look that can complement all kinds of outfits. Whether you’re heading out for work, for daily errands or a casual day out, this bag won’t fail you (be it in terms of elevating your style or lending enough space to hold your essentials).
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
A bag that spells exquisiteness in a chic and elegant design, this sling bag by A.P.C. is what your looks for social gatherings and events need. It is crafted in a striking shade of olive green with a crocodile-textured effect and highlighted by gold-toned closure. With a big compartment to hold your essentials, this side bag is a harmonious blend of a classic, compact design and utility which makes it a great option.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
10 /10
A mocha brown-hued side bag by Chloé that’s designed in an attention-grabbing make, this piece deserves all the space in your bag closet. It is made with durable calf leather that lends an opulent look to the bag that’s further elevated by a whipstitch trim on the flap closure. Apart from the top handle, the bag also features a detachable long strap to provide ease and comfort of carrying it as a crossbody.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Yes. For the stunning balance of style and function that they are, side bags for women are always a popular choice.
Answer: You can carry a side bag almost everywhere. It mainly depends on the occasion you desire carrying it to and the style of the bag. For instance, while you can carry a medium or large-sized side satchel to work, a small and rather chic bag would make for an apt choice for social gatherings and outings.
Answer: Owing to the availability of a myriad of designs and styles, side bags are versatile to pair as there’s something for every type of apparel. While a structured satchel or briefcase complements your work wear, a rather chic side bag can be used to accessorise dresses. Similarly, small bejewelled side bags can elevate your ethnic looks perfectly and practical everyday designs are more suited for casual wear.