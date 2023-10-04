Slam Jam and Umbro Push “Penalty Culture”

Following partnerships with the likes of Aries, Off-White, and Palace, Umbro reunites with Slam Jam for another collaboration. This time, the two brands explore terrace culture, drawing on special moments unique to football that unite players and fans.

The football aspect of the partnership comes from Umbro, which has imprinted its iconic double diamond on sports jerseys since the 1920s. Slam Jam brings its wealth of cultural connections into the mix, creating pieces that seamlessly transition into the fray of everyday life. Founded in 1989 by Luca Benin, the brand has grown far from its beginnings as a small warehouse in Ferrara to a globally respected cultural institution.

The new FW22 “Penalty Culture” collection “draws from football’s influence on everyday lives and the community of people who follow it,” writes Umbro. Highlighted in the assortment are track jackets and pants found in custom paneling and piping accents. Other outwear pieces include loose-fitting Harrington jackets and sweaters finished in classic argyle patterns. Basic hoodies and tees incorporate Umbro logos done in a nostalgic metallic finish and yellow-speckled scarves feature cutouts for the eyes to be worn as a wraparound mask.

The full FW23 collection is now available via Slam Jam and associated retailers.

Images via Slam Jam