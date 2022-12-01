Shop rare Hermès and Chanel handbags at Sotheby’s En Route exhibition in Central

The luxury auction house is celebrating the launch of its global digital platform in Asia with a two-week-long pop-up in Hong Kong.

For me and other perpetually-broke people, Sotheby’s auctions are another world altogether. Attempting to walk into one would be an embarrassment — firstly, I have no idea how these Rich People Events™️ work, and secondly, I’d probably be stopped at the door anyway since I waft off “poor people” vibes.

Luckily, I can finally have a taste of the lavish lifestyle, because Sotheby’s is introducing its Buy Now programme in Asia with the inaugural launch right here in Hong Kong. For the first time ever, authenticated and rare heritage art and luxury objects are available for purchase through the auctioneer’s global digital platform — which means people like me can now acquire art and fashion collectibles without having to attend an auction in person.

To celebrate the Buy Now programme’s expansion into Asia, Sotheby’s is staging a two-week exhibition titled “Sotheby’s En Route” in Central. The physical pop-up gives visitors a glimpse into the auctioneer’s offerings on its digital platform, with a showcase of more than 40 of the rarest Hermès and Chanel handbags. These include a White Matte Niloticus Crocodile Himalaya Birkin 30, a Limited-Edition Menthe Swift and Osier Wicker Picnic Birkin 25 and a Black Quilted Lambskin Mini CC In Love Heart Belt Bag — all of which are available for instant purchase.

Nathan Drahi, Managing Director of Sotheby’s Asia, sums it all up: “Our ambition for Buy Now is to establish a year-long, accessible and intuitive destination for extraordinary objects, hereby gaining our customers access to Sotheby’s unparalleled 278-year company heritage and preeminent collecting track record while integrating this new channel with our leading auction offering.”

With a new generation of collectors who have increasingly sophisticated purchasing habits (read: online), it makes sense that Sotheby’s is exploring additional ways to reach a broader audience. And even though I can’t afford anything at the pop-up exhibition, seeing the handbags in person makes me feel like I’m one step closer to that luxurious life I’ve always dreamed of living.

“Sotheby’s En Route” opens from 3 until 16 December at 20-20B Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong.