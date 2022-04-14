Sotheby’s calls all Sk8er Bois with unprecedented Nike Skateboarding auction

Nike SB | 20 Years is Sotheby’s first-ever auction dedicated to Nike Skateboarding, showcasing 100 pairs of Nike SB sneakers with a grand total estimate of over HK$6.8 million. Lots close on April 25, 10am HKT.

You don’t have to be a certified skater boy to be acquainted with Nike SB. Debuted in 2002, the label is former Nike executive Sandy Bodecker’s ambitious (and wildly successful) project to rework the original ‘80s Dunk basketball sneaker as a love letter to the skateboarding community.

As Nike’s cooler sibling, Nike SB’s sense of humour and creativity shine through in its ability to create forever intriguing designs on a thematic blueprint over the years — I mean, not a lot of brands can manage to find their muse in beer bottles, guitars, horror movies, jewellery and ice cream tycoons Ben & Jerry at the same time, but Nike SB has been there, done that.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary, Sotheby’s presents Nike SB | 20 Years, from today through April 25, powersliding you down memory lane with a retrospective line-up of 100 models from coveted grails to recognisable classics. Place your bid online now; your future self will thank you later.

Nike SB | 20 Years at Sotheby’s: The Biggest Highlights

When Sotheby’s says Nike SB | 20 Years encompasses their most comprehensive sneaker offerings to date, they mean it. Below are some of the Nike SB all-stars on the roster, promise me you won’t fangirl (or boy) too hard.

Estimate: HK$500,000 – 700,000

You have to understand there’s only 24 pairs of Dunk High Pro ‘FLOM’, ever. So this completely unworn offering accompanied by an also unused skateboard is among some of the rarest treasures on the Internet. Short for “For Love or Money”, “FLOM” sports prints of money from all over the world to really drive the message home. And did I mention the shoe box and skateboard are signed by their designer, Brooklyn local graffiti artist Futura? Mm-hmm.

Estimate: HK$600,000 – 750,000

Just like money, Nike SB samples don’t grow on trees — fortunately, this ultra-rare Dunk Low Pro ‘Paris’ Bernard Buffet Promo Sample is ripe and ready for picking. This pair in the “Rope/Special Cardina” colourway is accentuated with canvas overlays printed with artwork by French painter Bernard Buffet, paying tribute to the city of Paris in Nike’s 2003 travelling White Dunk Exhibition.

Estimate: HK$45,000 – 95,000

What’s more fun than the vibrant hues of the Dunk Hi Orchard Street ‘Brazil’ is definitely its manner of release back in 2003. Greig Bennett, co-founder of streetwear label Orchard Street, positioned 40 pairs of this custom kick on top of street lamps and traffic lights all across New York City so that prospective collectors would need to scale the heights and prove their worth. Today, you don’t have to be the King Arthur to its Enchanted Sword — placing your bid online should more than suffice.

Estimate: HK$100,000 – 120,000

We’re saving the best for last: nothing screams “OG” like the Dunk Low Pro Reese Forbes ‘Denim’, given its status as the second-ever sneaker created by Reese Forbes when Nike SB was still in its infant stage. This iteration designed in collaboration with skateboarder Natas Kaupas sports a frayed denim upper and contrasting red outsole, channelling the quintessential Americana aesthetic.

(Lead image: Pak Khei)

