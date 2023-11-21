StockX launches Verification Workshop at Kai Tak’s AIRSIDE mall

Renowned sneaker trading platform StockX is launching a special “StockX Verification Workshop” at AIRSIDE. There, the team of certified professionals, who have checked over 35 million items and discerned more than 1.4 counterfeit goods, walk through the verification process and teach skills in discerning real from fake.

During the preview, we were shown a number of commonly counterfeited items and their tells. The verification specialists walked us through definitive features for BE@BRICKS, Supreme Tees, Panda Dunk Lows, and Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Lows, imparting their trade-specific knowledge.

The workshop is held at StockX’s ongoing “VOICES OF SNEAKERS” exhibition celebrating the opening of the new Kai Tak mall. The showcase, which features rare sneakers from Nike Air Mags to the original Air Yeezy 1 Blink, looks to demonstrate how functional footwear has evolved into a way of expression.

“Sneakers had humble beginnings as rubber-soled canvas shoes in the late 19th century,” writes StockX. “Over the past 100 years, they have developed into a global trend, witnessing the development of modern day sports and becoming one of the most popular consumer goods over time.”

The exhibition and sign-up for the verification workshop is now open. Head below for event details.

StockX Verification Workshop

Venue: AIRSIDE 【VOICES OF SNEAKERS】

Address: 308-309, 3/F, Airside ,2 Concorde Road, Kai Tak

Date: November 25, 2023 (Saturday)

Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (3 sessions in total)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StockX 中文 (@stockxzh)

Images: StockX