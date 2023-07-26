facebook
Stüssy to open new chapter store in Beijing
Style
26 Jul 2023 11:25 AM

Aaron Chow
Editor

After opening a temporary Chapter store in Beijing last year, Stüssy now announces plans for a permanent outpost in the city.

Set in Beijing’s central Taikoo Li Sanlitun shopping center, the store will be the brand’s second location in Mainland China, joining its Shanghai Chapter Store which opened in 2020. Other outposts which recently opened in surrounding regions include the Fukuoka Chapter store, Stüssy’s seventh location in Japan, and the brand’s first Singapore location.

Stüssy enlists Perron-Roettinger once again for the Beijing store design. Consistent with other locations, the shop embraces a sharp, minimalistic aesthetic consisting of light wood shelving, blue marble counters, and concrete flooring. Limited-edition Stüssy Beijing merchandise will be available for purchase during the shop opening.

Take a closer look at the store design below.

Stüssy Beijing Chapter Store
S1-16 & S1-18, Taikoo Li Sanlitun South
Chaoyang District, Beijin

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stüssy (@stussy)

Beijing stussy Perron-Roettinger
